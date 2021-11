CHICAGO (CBS) — Federal prosecutors have asked for a 45-day sentence for Bradley Rukstales – a former tech CEO who pleaded guilty to charges in the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection. Rukstales’ exclusive interview with CBS 2’s Charlie De Mar has been presented as evidence against the defendant. A partial transcript of the interview Rukstales gave to De Mar the day he got back from Washington, D.C. is listed in the federal sentencing memo. Rukstales, of Inverness, pleaded guilty to his role in the riot in August. He had been the chief executive officer of Schaumburg-based tech company Cogensia. He was fired by the...

ILLINOIS STATE ・ 5 DAYS AGO