Maryland State

Maryland Ready to Vaccinate 515,000 Children, Ages 5 to 11

By Deirdre Byrne
mymcmedia.org
 6 days ago

After the CDC announced its final approval granting emergency authorization of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for children ages 5 to 11, Gov. Larry Hogan announced Marylanders can start making appointments for children. Hogan said during a press conference Wednesday that the state has placed an initial order of 180,000...

www.mymcmedia.org

Business Insider

Parents are reportedly sneaking $250 monitors into their kids' schools to test air quality. One company says sales have doubled.

On top of masks and hand sanitizer, some parents are employing a new tactic to keep their kids safe during a pandemic-era back-to-school season: air-quality monitors. Parents are arming their children with air-quality monitors hidden in their backpacks and pockets to gather data on CO2 levels in the school building, which can indicate whether a space is well-ventilated and reduce the child's chance of catching COVID-19, The New York Times reported.
KIDS
foxbaltimore.com

Some unvaccinated Marylanders have choice to make following vaccine mandates

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Some unvaccinated Marylanders will soon have a choice to make following the news of federal vaccine mandates for some private companies and healthcare facilities. Starting January 4, regulations from the U.S. Department of Labor’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) will require companies with 100 or more...
MARYLAND STATE
WKYT 27

8 ill after child passes out edibles at recess at Md. school

WALDORF, Md. (WJLA) - Eight Maryland elementary school students say they felt ill after a fellow student gave them drug-laced edibles at recess. First responders raced to C. Paul Barnhart Elementary School in Waldorf, Maryland, after faculty learned Monday afternoon a child brought a bag of edibles, apparently THC-laced candies, to school. The child reportedly passed the candies out on the playground at recess.
MARYLAND STATE
CBS San Francisco

COVID: Arrival Of Kids Vaccines Prompts Calls To End Mask Mandate In K-12 Schools

SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX) — A growing number of medical professionals are asking the California Department of Health to explain future masking guidelines at schools now that vaccines for 5-to 11-year-olds are on the way. Some leading UCSF doctors believe giving parents a clearer picture of when masks could come off in schools will lead to higher vaccination rates. They say their petition is gaining traction. “I don’t even think we’ve begun to see the effects of what masking and COVID has done to our children,” said parent Chelsea Schlunt. The arrival of vaccine doses for 5-to 11-year-olds is prompting parents, and...
KIDS
CBS Baltimore

COVID-19 In Maryland: 555 New Cases Reported, Positivity Rate Goes Back Over 3%

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Maryland reported 555 new COVID-19 cases and 14 new deaths, according to state health department data released Monday morning. The percentage of people testing positive increased by .08% to 3.04%. Hospitalizations decreased by 13 to 526. Of those hospitalized, 388 adults are in acute care and 134 adults are in intensive care.  Two children are in acute care and two children are in intensive care. Doctors say the new cases are fueled by dangerous strains targeting the unvaccinated. During an August press conference, Gov. Larry Hogan said the Delta variant, a strain that is reportedly two to four times more...
MARYLAND STATE
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh-Area Hospitals Say They Are Ready To Vaccinate Kids Ages 5-11

By: KDKA-TV’s Shelley Bortz PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — As early as this week, hospitals across the region are gearing up to roll out COVID-19 vaccines for kids ages 5 to 11. Right now, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is all that stands in the way. An advisory board meets Tuesday to review the pediatric doses and is expected to clear them for distribution. Nick Osman has two sons who fit into the latest category of Americans to be approved to get the COVID-19 vaccine: children ages 5 to 11. He told KDKA’s Shelley Bortz he’s not running to the pediatrician to...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Andover Townsman

W.Va. ready to go as soon as vaccine is approved for ages 5 to 11

When a vaccine is approved for kids ages 5 to 11, shots could go into arms the same day in West Virginia. “Everything is prepared and ready to go from our pediatricians to our clinics,” said retired Maj. Gen. James Hoyer, director of the state Joint InterAgency Vaccine Task Force, during Gov. Jim Justice’s pandemic briefing Tuesday. “All the folks are ready. As soon as approval is given … shots can go into arms the same day.”
HEALTH
pasadenanow.com

LA County, Pasadena Ready to Start Vaccinating Kids Ages 5-11

The Los Angeles County and Pasadena Public Health Departments received first shipments of pediatric doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine Tuesday, the same day the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention gave final approval to the shots for kids aged 5-11. Pasadena’s clinics should be able to start vaccinating...
PASADENA, CA
mymcmedia.org

MCPS to Offer Free COVID-19 Vaccinations for 5-11 Year Olds

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended Tuesday children between the ages of 5 and 11 receive the Pfizer-BioNTech pediatric COVID-19 vaccine. The FDA authorized the same vaccine for emergency use on Oct. 29. In line with these developments, MCPS will partner with the County Department of Health and...
PUBLIC HEALTH
CBS Philly

Gov. Murphy Says 9,000 Children Ages 5-11 In New Jersey Receive 1st Dose Of Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccine

TRENTON, N.J. (CBS) — New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy said as of Monday morning, 9,000 children ages 5 to 11 in the state have received their first dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine. The update was seen live on CBSN Philly this afternoon. Murphy said the more school children get vaccinated, the sooner the state can lift the school mask mandate. “When I look back on our announcement over the summer that our schools would begin the academic year with a masking requirement in place — by the way a requirement that gave none of us any joy — one of the reasons was that our youngest students were not yet eligible for vaccinations. Well, now they are,” Murphy said Monday. “With each child who gets vaccinated and enters a classroom with an educator who was vaccinated and sits among their peers who are vaccinated, the closer we get to being able to lift this requirement.” There’s no word yet on what benchmarks New Jersey will use to lift the school mask mandate. Across the bridge, Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf said the commonwealth will allow schools to set its masks rules in January.
KIDS
mymcmedia.org

County Clinics Will Begin Pediatric COVID-19 Vaccinations Thursday

Montgomery County-run clinics will begin COVID-19 vaccinations for children ages 5-11 on Thursday, leaders said during a virtual briefing Wednesday. Appointments should become available on the county’s online COVID-19 portal by the end of the day Wednesday, County Public Health Emergency Preparedness Manager Sean O’Donnell said. The website also lists local providers offering the vaccine for this age group. Pharmacies, private physicians and retailers like CVS and Walgreens will also offer the vaccine, per a release from the county. On Tuesday, the CDC approved Pfizer’s vaccine for 5-11 year olds.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD

