Wyoming State

Does Wyoming Want Mashed Potatoes or Baked Potatoes for Thanksgiving?

By Jax
My Country 95.5
My Country 95.5
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

In case you haven't noticed, it is now November and we are just weeks away from Thanksgiving. So now it's time to start thinking about what you might be having on the menu for your particular Thanksgiving dinner!. The most popular Thanksgiving side dish in Wyoming was recently revealed...

mycountry955.com

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mashed Potato#Thanksgiving Dinner#Baked Potato#Food Drink#The Cowboy State#Vitamin C
My Country 95.5

What’s The Best Practice In Wyoming Of Hanging Christmas Lights?

If you've driven around lately you've surely noticed that some homes, businesses and cities have started decorating for the holidays. Some slowly and some have gone full on Christmas town. Every morning when I roll to work I drive through downtown Casper and notice there are a few light poles that are decorated and some trees that have light strands in them. I've seen Christmas trees decorated in windows, houses with a few lights and some houses with a full on explosion of Christmas happiness.
WYOMING STATE
My Country 95.5

Wyoming’s Thanksgiving Plates Could Feature One Surprise Dish

Maybe you can help us figure out where this came from. Thanksgiving is just about here. Seriously. It's that season in which if you blink, the year will be over with. My goal is to enjoy this time of year rather than stress about presents to buy or the fact that they year is coming to an end. I love a good New Year's resolutions, but I also panic a bit when the year winds down. It's like I don't want to holiday season to end, so rather than just being present, I sabotage the season by stressing about it ending.
WYOMING STATE
My Country 95.5

Wyoming Gyms Have Interesting Rules, Are You A Rule Follower?

When I was 19 I joined Gold's Gym and since then, the influx of gyms and gym rules have really exploded all over the country. In Casper alone there are nearly 20 gym/fitness center/fight training facilities. Who do we thank for that? Social media? It's estimated that there are nearly 40 million "social media influencers" all over the world.
WYOMING STATE
My Country 95.5

Important Info From This Weeks Wyoming Hookin’ & Huntin’ Outdoors

Every week on Wyoming Hookin' & Huntin' Outdoors, we share lots of information that will be beneficial to help you in your outdoor adventures. Wyoming Game and Fish Department plays a major role on the show every week with our Game and Fish correspondent Janet Milek. The work for Game and Fish never ends as the entire team works tirelessly all year round to continue their conservation, providing information and hands on work to provide the best hunting, fishing and lands for the state. This week we talk to Fisheries Biologist Jeff Blade about work that's done in the fall on the North Platte River and why you see old dates on many of the State Fishing Records. When checking out the information, make sure to look at the Master Angler Program and see what it takes to make it in.
HOBBIES
My Country 95.5

My Country 95.5

Casper, WY
ABOUT

My Country 95.5 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Casper, Wyoming. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

