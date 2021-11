FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — In the immediate aftermath of Mississippi State football’s 31-28 loss Saturday, Arkansas kicker Cam Little ran onto the field. He didn’t run toward his teammates, the ones who were spilling onto the field in euphoria after kicker Nolan McCord’s last-second field goal sailed wide. Rather, he ran toward McCord, because Little knows what it’s like to be on the other side of things — to see your teammates dropping their heads rather than celebrating.

