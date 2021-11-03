Wyoming’s Best Casserole is at a Steakhouse in Cheyenne

Every week on Wyoming Hookin' & Huntin' Outdoors, we share lots of information that will be beneficial to help you in your outdoor adventures. Wyoming Game and Fish Department plays a major role on the show every week with our Game and Fish correspondent Janet Milek. The work for Game and Fish never ends as the entire team works tirelessly all year round to continue their conservation, providing information and hands on work to provide the best hunting, fishing and lands for the state. This week we talk to Fisheries Biologist Jeff Blade about work that's done in the fall on the North Platte River and why you see old dates on many of the State Fishing Records. When checking out the information, make sure to look at the Master Angler Program and see what it takes to make it in.

HOBBIES ・ 3 DAYS AGO