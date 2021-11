Thanksgiving is the official kick-off of the holiday season — and while it can be stressful for families, it’s still the perfect time to make memories with your wee ones. From huge parades that have gone virtual to intimate events that require face masks and social distancing, Macomb, Oakland, Washtenaw and Wayne counties are chockfull of things to do to fill your Turkey Day with serious (and safe) fun.

DETROIT, MI ・ 14 HOURS AGO