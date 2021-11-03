Traverse City Christian’s Emma Mirabelli Records 2,000th Career Kill

TRAVERSE CITY – Traverse City Christian senior Emma Mirabelli recorded her 2,000th career kill recently, becoming just the 25th volleyball player in state history to reach the mark.

Mirabelli reached the mark at the Leland Invite on Oct. 23rd. Leland even stopped the match for a few moments to recognize Mirabelli’s achievement.

“Honestly she has grown so much each year so we’ve really been looking forward to it all year and we knew it was coming,” said Sabres head coach Katelyn Shaffran. “I’m so proud of her because seriously she is one of the most humble players I’ve ever met. Every single year she comes back and just blows me away so I’m so proud of her.”

Mirabelli said she knew she was getting close to the 2,000 career kill mark but didn’t know she got it until her coach leapt off the bench.

“I knew I was close but they wouldn’t tell me how close I was,” she said. “They were looking over every time like ‘wasn’t quite it, not yet’ but then it happened. Katie [Shaffran] jumped out, she unzipped her jacket and she had a t-shirt on and it was awesome.”

Mirabelli has been a four-year starter for the Sabres. She was a Division 4 First Team All-State selection last season and a Second Team All-State selection as a sophomore.

She said she does plan to play in college but has not committed at this time.