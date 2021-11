George Mason University’s Allison Redlich is being recognized by her peers for her scientific achievements as well as her mentoring efforts. Redlich, a professor in the Department of Criminology, Law and Society within the College of Humanities and Social Sciences, found out last week that she had been elected a Fellow of the American Psychological Association (APA). The honor follows on the heels of word that she’s also going to be honored with the 2021 American Society of Criminology Mentor Award at the society’s upcoming national conference in Chicago.

