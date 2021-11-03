Bloom Where You’re Planted!

Director, The Crosby Arboretum, Mississippi State University. Assistant Extension Professor of Landscape Architecture. I’m sure you have heard the phrase, “the best things in life are free”. Well, I found one of those things this week along the north side of Highway 43 South, halfway between Picayune and Kiln – namely, a huge stand of blooming wild Ageratum. This purple native perennial is also called blue mistflower (Conoclinium coelestinum) and it is in the Aster family. Mistflower blooms in late summer into the fall along area roadsides. The plant can spread quickly in moist soils and is usually found growing in full sun. When it occurs in a solid mass such as this one, which measured about 600 square feet (around three parking spaces), it’s impossible to resist making a U-turn and parking the car to get closer to appreciate the view.

MISSISSIPPI STATE ・ 4 DAYS AGO