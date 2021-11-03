DOUGLAS BURTON GREENIDGE

A straight shooter with a heart of gold, Arvella Luevette Burton blessed this earth on May 26, 1956, and graduated God’s class on October 28, 2021. She was a cherished mother, grandmother, sister, aunty, and friend. She loved to be around her family; they were everything to her! She especially enjoyed family dinners, weekend trips, cooking and sharing stories. People loved Arvella, for her wisdom and the Godly advice she gave them. She loved to see others smile. Her immediate family survives Arvella: Aundrea Burton, Robert Burton, Bernard Ogu, Makayla Hoard, Mikayla Burton, Z’nique Burton, Suanae Burton, Hope Vosley, and Michel’le Ogu. Siblings: James Wyrick, Gregory Foster, Charita Foster, Arnold Wyrick, and Farris Hinton. Plus a lifetime of loved ones and friends. Viewing: November 19, 2021, 1- 4 PM at Bonney Watson, 16445 International Blvd, SeaTac. Funeral: November 20, 2021, 12 PM, New Hope Missionary Baptist Church, 124 21st Avenue, Seattle.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 11 HOURS AGO