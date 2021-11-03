The Pirates and their fantastic fourth

(CNN) — Kyle Rittenhouse testified Wednesday that he acted in self-defense when he fatally shot Joseph Rosenbaum last year in Kenosha, Wisconsin, in what is likely to be the pivotal testimony of his homicide trial. "I didn't do anything wrong. I defended myself," he testified. Rittenhouse testified under cross-examination that...
People has named Paul Rudd the Sexiest Man Alive in 2021. The actor's charming magazine cover was unveiled on "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert" Tuesday night as part of an elaborate prerecorded scene in which Colbert acted as a "sexiness adjudicator" before finally announcing Rudd's new title. The 52-year-old...
WASHINGTON (AP) — A worsening surge of inflation for such bedrock necessities as food, rent, autos and heating oil is setting Americans up for a financially difficult Thanksgiving and holiday shopping season. Prices for U.S. consumers jumped 6.2% in October compared with a year earlier, leaving families facing their highest...
BRUNSWICK, Ga. (AP) — One of the three white men standing trial for the death of Ahmaud Arbery said they had the 25-year-old Black man “trapped like a rat” before he was fatally shot, a police investigator testified Wednesday. Father and son Greg and Travis McMichael armed themselves and chased...
NEW YORK (AP) — Brian Williams, who remade his career as an MSNBC host after losing his job as NBC “Nightly News” anchor for making false claims about a wartime story, is leaving the network after 28 years. Williams said in a note to colleagues that “following much reflection,” he...
(CNN) — The committee investigating the deadly Capitol Hill riot on January 6 has as of publication issued 35 subpoenas to individuals and organizations as part of its probe into circumstances and coordination leading up to the storming of the US Capitol. From targeting some of former President Donald Trump's...
(CNN) — A federal judge on Tuesday slammed former President Donald Trump's attempt to keep White House documents from the hands of the House committee investigating the events leading up to and on January 6. "Presidents are not kings, and Plaintiff is not President," district Judge Tanya Chutkan wrote. But...
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers said Tuesday he stands behind the comments he made last week about why he didn’t get vaccinated for COVID-19, but acknowledges misleading some people about his status before testing positive. Rodgers spoke on “The Pat McAfee Show” on YouTube and SiriusXM, four days after...
Kyle Rittenhouse took the witness stand Wednesday in his homicide trial to give his account of what happened the night he shot three people in Kenosha, Wisconsin, during a night of unrest in the summer of 2020. Two of the people the then-17-year-old shot died, and Rittenhouse's defense team said he feared for his life and was acting in self-defense. CBS News legal contributor Jessica Levinson, a Loyola Law School professor, joined CBSN to discuss.
