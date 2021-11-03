RONdom Thoughts

On the night of Friday, Nov. 5, enthusiastic fans of megastar Travis Scott gathered at Astroworld Festival in Houston, Texas — each eager to hear him perform alongside artists like SZA, Don Toliver, and Roddy Ricch. The stage, dubbed “Utopia Mountain” by Scott himself, stood before 50,000 festival-goers, only a metal barrier between the set and general-admission. At 9 p.m., Scott came on stage ready to encourage his fans to “rage,” but they were met with terror as the unthinkable took place. The crowd began to compress and move toward the front of the stage, causing people to lose consciousness and sustain severe injuries. Fans were quite literally crushed against each other, unable to move or breathe. In disturbing videos posted online, there were several loud and clear cries for help — each scream worsening as the crowd swallowed those underneath the sea of people. Eight people lost their lives on that horrifying night: eight unsuspecting fans of a man who blatantly ignored their desperate pleas for help.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 3 DAYS AGO