Iteris: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

By Pat McDonald/Morning Times
Morning Times
 6 days ago

SANTA ANA, Calif. (AP) — Iteris Inc. (ITI) on Wednesday reported a fiscal second-quarter loss of $2.1 million, after reporting a profit...

www.morning-times.com

Morning Times

Turning Point Therapeutics: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. (TPTX) on Tuesday reported a loss of $66.3 million in its third quarter. On a per-share basis, the San Diego-based company said it had a loss of $1.34. The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts...
Morning Times

Diversicare Healthcare: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

BRENTWOOD, Tenn. (AP) — Diversicare Healthcare Services Inc. (DVCR) on Tuesday reported a third-quarter loss of $3.6 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier. On a per-share basis, the Brentwood, Tennessee-based company said it had a loss of 54 cents. Losses, adjusted to account for...
Morning Times

Postal Realty Trust: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

CEDARHURST, N.Y. (AP) — Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (PSTL) on Monday reported a key measure of profitability in its third quarter. The Cedarhurst, New York-based real estate investment trust said it had funds from operations of $4.8 million, or 27 cents per share, in the period. Funds from operations is...
Zacks.com

Green Dot (GDOT) Q3 Earnings Beat Estimates, Increase Y/Y

GDOT - Free Report) reported impressive third-quarter 2021 results, with earnings and revenues beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Better-than-expected results failed to impress investors, as there has not been any major price change since the earnings release on Nov 4. Quarterly earnings (excluding 30 cents from non-recurring items) of 43...
MarketWatch

SmileDirectClub stock down more than 20% after wider loss, lower sales for Q3

SmileDirectClub Inc. shares tanked more than 20% in the extended session Monday after the maker of clear plastic aligners reported a wider quarterly loss and sales missed the mark, saying it ran against macroeconomic headwinds. SmileDirect lost $89 million, or 23 cents a share, in the third quarter, compared with $13 million, or 11 cents a share, in the year-ago period. Revenue fell 18% to $138 million, the company said. Analysts polled by FactSet expected a loss of 14 cents a share on sales of $183 million. "We are disappointed with our third-quarter results driven by the macroeconomic headwinds that are influencing the spending of our core demographic," Chief Executive David Katzman said in a statement. The company guided for full-year 2021 revenue in a range between $630 million and $650 million. The analysts surveyed by FactSet expect 2021 revenue around $758 million. SmileDirect shares ended the regular trading day flat.
