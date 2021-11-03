CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man returns to the ICU where he almost died of COVID-19 to apologize to healthcare workers

By Annie Reneau
Upworthy
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pYnsk_0clpVpO100

Throughout the pandemic, we've seen countless stories of patients in the ICU, terribly sick with COVID-19, still insisting that the virus isn't real. Such stories of denial are frustrating, especially for healthcare workers who are doing their best to save people's lives.

That's why this story of a COVID patient returning to the hospital to thank—and apologize to—the medical staff who helped him offers a ray of hope that not all who are in denial will stay that way.

According to KOMO News , Richard Soliz hadn't known anyone who had gotten sick from the coronavirus. He had also fallen prey to misinformation on social media about the vaccine, so had chosen not to get vaccinated. Then he fell ill in late August, spiked a fever and found it difficult to breathe.

"That's when I really knew I was in a bad situation," Soliz said. "That's when I knew, hey, this is COVID. Man. I contracted the virus."

Soliz told KOMO he was embarrassed when staff at Seattle's Harborview Medical Center asked him if he was vaccinated. Pulmonologist and director of the ICU Dr. James Town told CNN that when Soliz was admitted, about 99 out of 100 COVID-19 patients at Harborview had not been vaccinated

Soliz ended up spending 28 days in the hospital. He was put on a ventilator and a heart monitor in the ICU and nearly didn't make it.

"I am certain that there is truth to this virus, and not being vaccinated leaves you vulnerable to the extent of possibly really taking a person's life," Soliz said. "I personally know that, because I was not vaccinated. I did not act, I wasn't certain, and I nearly lost my life."

Soliz did make it, though. Then he did something that few unvaccinated COVID-19 survivors do. He went back to the hospital to thank the medical team that treated him—and apologize for not getting vaccinated.

"I was literally on my deathbed and hanging from a string, and [doctors and nurses] tended to me as perfect strangers," Soliz told CNN . "I just had to say something."

Soliz thanked Dr. Town and told him he deeply regretted not getting the vaccine.

"No one blames you or judges you," Town responded. "Everyone is just happy that you are willing to share the story, I think. And happy that you're better."

Healthcare workers are heroes. Seriously.

"It's emotional for us to see someone do well," Town told KOMO News. "Particularly when things are so dark."

Other staff members were moved by Soliz's apology and gratitude.

"We do put so much of our own heart into the care and worry," nurse Kimmy Siebens said. "We never really get to see people get that much better. And so it's amazing. It makes it feel like it's definitely all worth it, you know?"

Soliz has a message he wants everyone to hear:

"Please go get vaccinated because this virus is real. Real enough to take someone's life (or) put you in the ICU."

Though a majority of American adults have gotten vaccinated, misinformation about the vaccines has resulted in millions of people choosing to reject the COVID-19 vaccines. Public health experts have tried every which way to convey to the public that the No. 1 thing people can do to mitigate the effects of the pandemic and safely get back to normal is to get vaccinated. Vaccines make viral infection and transmission less likely , and drastically reduce the chances of hospitalization and death. It's unfortunate that it may take more stories like Soliz's to convince some people, but here we are.

Thank you, Richard Soliz, for acknowledging you made a mistake and for serving as a good example of humility and gratitude after your hospitalization.

Comments / 18

john cashler
4d ago

at least he thanked the doctors and nurses whom saved his life, I hope other doctors and nurses read it too. I am ok, i got my shot and follow cdc protocol. to doctors and nurses out there thankyou all for your hard work in this fight against the pandemic. gods speed ahead

Reply
15
Godisincontrol
6d ago

he better thank God those dr. wouldn't have been able to do anything..if his number was up...if in fact this is a true story..😏

Reply
8
Frank Lopez
5d ago

What he almost got for wanting too be WHITE....Trump Follower....Wonder if trump sent him flowers while in the Hospital

Reply(4)
5
 

Related
Scrubs Magazine

Healthcare Workers on Why They Refuse to Get Vaccinated

You probably don’t have to go too far out of your way to see an anti-vaccine protest. Workers and ordinary citizens are up in arms over the Biden administration’s decision to mandate the shot for corporations with more than 100 employees. But you may also see providers wearing full medical...
PUBLIC HEALTH
International Business Times

Anti-Vaxxer Nurse Who Claimed Vaccine Kills People Dies Of COVID-19

An Oklahoma nurse who claimed that COVID-19 vaccine kills people died of the virus on Oct. 19. Steve Shurden, 58, had battled COVID-19 for three weeks before dying of complications in October. Despite his death, his wife Teresa said she wasn’t regretful that her husband chose to remain unvaccinated. Shurden...
PUBLIC HEALTH
tucson.com

Unvaccinated Tucson couple nearly died of COVID, now want others to hear their story

Sophie Mason was being moved out of intensive care when Dr. Aaron Pulsipher gently asked why she’d skipped the COVID-19 vaccine. He was curious, she said: The Tucson Medical Center emergency room was overflowing that August day with people who were unvaccinated and sick, she recalls him telling her, while other unvaccinated patients were dying in the ICU, and he was trying to make sense of it all.
TUCSON, AZ
osu.edu

When COVID-19 hit home for an ICU nurse

Raven Leitwein doesn’t cry at work, not usually. Inside the ICU, she’s learned to keep her emotions tucked away. Compartmentalized. So the other day, as she and a fellow nurse were discussing a COVID-19 patient who had recently died — a sweet, gentle man they watched fight for breath until he finally had to be intubated — she was surprised to feel tears streaming down her face.
REYNOLDSBURG, OH
hawaiinewsnow.com

Frontline healthcare workers have a furry new ally in the fight against COVID

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Queen’s Medical Center is welcoming a new employee, who lifts spirits and lowers stress. Not to mention, he’s also furry. Samson, a 3-year-old golden retriever, is one of the newest members at the hospital. He just started work in September. Each day, he makes regular rounds to the COVID unit and visits medical staff throughout the facility.
HONOLULU, HI
securitymagazine.com

Lessons learned in healthcare security during COVID-19

When COVID-19 spiked for the first time in the U.S., Massachusetts General Hospital (Mass General) needed to react quickly. In an address at the Security Industry Association (SIA) Securing New Ground conference, Bonnie Michelman, Executive Director of Police, Security and Outside Services at Mass General and winner of the 2021 SIA Insightful Practitioner Award, detailed the hospital's response to COVID-19 and the lessons she and the security team learned from the pandemic.
BOSTON, MA
Petersburg Pilot

COVID-19 outbreaks cause continued stress for healthcare workers

The Petersburg Medical Center Hospital Board met Thursday to discuss the latest COVID-19 outbreak attributed to the delta variant and its effects on the community. PMC CEO Phil Hofstetter presented a graph highlighting the two highest spikes in COVID-19 cases in Petersburg since September of 2020. The first spike occurred...
PETERSBURG, AK
Daily Cardinal

Man refusing COVID-19 vaccine consumes body and blood of a Hebrew man who died 2000 years ago on weekly basis

All articles featured in Almanac are creative, satirical and/or entirely fictional pieces. They are fully intended as such and should not be taken seriously as news. Since the Pfizer vaccine was approved last winter, billions of people around the world have decided to get the jab. However, many Americans continue to refuse to be vaccinated against COVID-19 due to concerns that the research done by scientists just isn’t up to snuff in comparison to that done by random bloggers or podcast host and Ultimate Fighting Championship color commentator Joe Rogan.
PUBLIC HEALTH
