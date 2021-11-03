'My name is Cleo': Video shows rescue of 4-year-old missing for weeks

ARVADA, Colo. (CBS4) – New video shows the moments a good Samaritan jumped in to stop an active shooter in Arvada. Johnny Hurley was later shot and killed by an Arvada police officer who mistakenly believed Hurley was also a suspect. John Hurley Video shows the chaos after the gunman, Ronald Troyke, ambushed and killed Arvada police officer Gordon Beesley. Hurley is seen reacting to hearing the gunshots inside a store nearby. He runs out and pulls out a handgun from his waistband. (credit: CBS) As he takes cover and scans the area, Hurley shoots Troyke as he was walking toward Olde Town Arvada. (credit: CBS) Afterward, Hurley picked up Troyke’s rifle, and that’s when a police officer found Hurley and shot him. On Monday, the First Judicial District Attorney’s Office announced it will not file criminal charges against the officer. Officials added Hurley played a pivotal role in preventing the shooting getting any worse.

ARVADA, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO