Australia

'My name is Cleo': Video shows rescue of 4-year-old missing for weeks

fox5ny.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAUSTRALIA - Western Australia Police posted footage showing part of the rescue of missing four-year-old Cleo Smith in Carnarvon in the early hours of November 3. The little girl had been missing for 18 days after allegedly being taken while camping with her parents. Cleo can be seen being...

www.fox5ny.com

Click10.com

4-year-old Australian girl who was missing for 18 days is rescued

MELBOURNE, Australia – Police in Western Australia rescued a 4-year-old girl who was missing for 18 days, prompting a nationwide search. Cleo Smith was taken from her family’s tent, when they were camping in the same small town of Carnarvon where they live, last month. Police broke down the door...
AUSTRALIA
CBS Pittsburgh

McKeesport Police Searching For 14-Year-Old Jasmyha Stanton, Missing For Weeks

By: KDKA-TV News Staff MCKEESPORT, Pa. (KDKA) – McKeesport Police are asking for help finding a missing 14-year-old girl. Jasmyha Stanton was last seen nearly three weeks ago on Oct. 22, McKeesport police said. She’s described as 5-foot-1 and police said she was wearing blue jeans and a blue, white and burgundy striped shirt when she went missing. She has a past history of running away, police said, and was found in Homestead last time. Anyone who sees her is asked to call 412-675-5015 or call 911.
MCKEESPORT, PA
The Independent

Cleo Smith found: Police release first image of missing 4-year-old girl from hospital

Police have released the first picture of missing four-year-old Cleo Smith after she was found at a home in Western Australia.Cleo had disappeared from a campsite in Western Australia’s Point Quobba on 16 October and was found inside a locked house, police said on Wednesday.In the photo shared on Facebook and Twitter by Western Australia Police, Smith can be seen on a hospital bed, smiling and waving to the camera.The photo has been captioned: “The miracle we all hoped for.”Earlier on Wednesday, Western Australia Police said that the child was found in a locked house.The miracle we all hoped...
AUSTRALIA
BBC

Cleo Smith: Missing 4-year-old found alive in Australia

A four-year-old girl missing for 18 days in a remote part of Western Australia has been found alive and well in a locked house, police have said. Cleo Smith disappeared from her family's tent at a campsite near the town of Carnarvon on 16 October, triggering a massive search. A...
PUBLIC SAFETY
US News and World Report

'My Name Is Cleo': Police Weep Upon Rescuing Australian Girl

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Police smashed their way into a suburban house on Wednesday and rescued a 4-year-old girl whose disappearance from her family's camping tent on Australia's remote west coast more than two weeks ago both horrified and captivated the nation. Officials wept with relief after seeing body camera...
PUBLIC SAFETY
womenworking.com

4-year-old girl who was snatched from campsite found safe 2 weeks later: "My name is Cleo"

A 4 year-old Australian girl who went missing from her campsite over two weeks ago, has been found and reunited with her parents, police said. Cleo Smith first made headlines when she was kidnapped from her sleeping bag on Oct. 16. She and her family were on a camping trip at a popular campsite 60 miles north of their hometown of Carnarvon, a small coastal town in Western Australia. When her parents woke up the morning of Oct. 17, they discovered their daughter not only missing from the tent, but missing from the campgrounds entirely.
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS Denver

New Video Shows Chaos Unfold During Olde Town Arvada Shooting In June

ARVADA, Colo. (CBS4) – New video shows the moments a good Samaritan jumped in to stop an active shooter in Arvada. Johnny Hurley was later shot and killed by an Arvada police officer who mistakenly believed Hurley was also a suspect. John Hurley Video shows the chaos after the gunman, Ronald Troyke, ambushed and killed Arvada police officer Gordon Beesley. Hurley is seen reacting to hearing the gunshots inside a store nearby. He runs out and pulls out a handgun from his waistband. (credit: CBS) As he takes cover and scans the area, Hurley shoots Troyke as he was walking toward Olde Town Arvada. (credit: CBS) Afterward, Hurley picked up Troyke’s rifle, and that’s when a police officer found Hurley and shot him. On Monday, the First Judicial District Attorney’s Office announced it will not file criminal charges against the officer. Officials added Hurley played a pivotal role in preventing the shooting getting any worse.
ARVADA, CO

