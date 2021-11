NPR's Ailsa Chang talks with White House economic adviser Brian Deese as inflation soars to its highest in 30 years. It's getting more expensive to buy groceries, fill up your car, pay your rent, heat your home. And the Labor Department reported this morning that consumer prices in October were more than 6% higher than they were a year ago. That number marks a 30-year high. This news comes as President Biden visits the Port of Baltimore today to detail how his administration is going to deal with inflation and other pandemic-related economic pressures. Meanwhile, the president is still trying to get his social spending package, known as Build Back Better, past.

