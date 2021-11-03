CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hockey

Around the ECHL #5 – Jason Mals

 9 days ago

Tommy Daniels chats with the Voice of...

allen.bubblelife.com

ECHL.com

ECHL Today - Oct. 31

Jacksonville Icemen (2-0-0) at Orlando Solar Bears (1-1-0) 1 p.m. ET. Jacksonville’s James Sanchez is tied for second among rookies with three assists. Jake McGrew leads Orlando with five points (2g-3a). Icemen have outshot their opponents 23-12 in the first period. Solar Bears have scored four of their seven goals...
HOCKEY
hockeywilderness.com

Wilderness Walk: Khovanov to ECHL

One of the Minnesota Wild’s top center prospects, Alex Khovanov is finally making his return to North America and has been assigned to the ECHL’s Iowa Heartlanders to start his season. Mats Zuccarello and Rem Pitlick went on the NHL’s COVID protocol list yesterday and the Wild had to recall...
NHL
coloradoeagles.com

Eagles Recall Three from ECHL’s Utah Grizzlies

WINDSOR, CO. – The Colorado Eagles, proud AHL affiliate of the Colorado Avalanche, have announced the team has completed the following player transactions. The following players have been recalled from the ECHL’s Utah Grizzlies:. Pos. Player Team (League) RW Luka Burzan Colorado Eagles (AHL) D Nate Clurman Colorado Eagles (AHL)
NHL
The Blade

Walleye forward John Albert named ECHL player of the week

Walleye forward John Albert, who notched a hat trick in just his second game in a Toledo uniform Friday, has been named the ECHL's player of the week. Albert scored three goals and had an assist in the Walleye's 10-1 win at the Iowa Heartlanders. He followed that performance with a goal and an assist in Toledo's 5-2 victory over the Heartlanders on Saturday.
NHL
flohockey.tv

Idaho's Aksiantsiuk Named ECHL Rookie Of The Month

Idaho Steelheads’ forward Yauheni Aksiantsiuk has been named the Howies Hockey Tape ECHL Rookie of the Month for October. Aksiantsiuk scored four goals, added five assists and was a +6 in five games during the opening month of the ECHL season. The 20-year-old had at least two points in four...
NHL
The Hockey Writers

Maple Leafs’ ECHL Team is Looking for a New Home

The Toronto Maple Leafs ECHL affiliate, the Newfoundland Growlers, just secured a new home arena only days before the season home opener. The team was kicked out of Mile One Centre in the City of St. John’s while an investigation takes place after allegations of “disrespectful workplace conduct.”. The owners...
NHL
gocheckers.com

Kraken Assign Joey Daccord to Charlotte and Antoine Bibeau to ECHL Allen

The Seattle Kraken today announced that they have reassigned goaltender Joey Daccord to Charlotte. In a corresponding move, the Kraken also assigned goaltender Antoine Bibeau to the Allen Americans of the ECHL. After beginning the season with the Checkers and making 26 saves to help the team earn its first...
NHL
flohockey.tv

Newfoundland's Petruzzelli Named ECHL Goaltender Of The Month

Keith Petruzzelli of the Newfoundland Growlers has been named the Warrior Hockey ECHL Goaltender of the Month for October. Petruzzelli went 2-0-0 with a 1.00 goals-against average and a save percentage of .972 in two appearances during the opening month of the ECHL season. The 22-year-old turned aside 35 of...
NHL
Hockey
Sports
ECHL.com

Orlando's Luchuk named Warrior Hockey/ECHL Player of the Month

Aaron Luchuk of the Orlando Solar Bears has been named the Warrior Hockey ECHL Player of the Month for October. It is the second time in his career that he has received the monthly honor. Luchuk scored four goals and added four assists for eight points in three games during the...
NHL
ECHL.com

Utah's Miner named Warrior Hockey/ECHL Goaltender of the Week

Trent Miner of the Utah Grizzlies is the Warrior Hockey ECHL Goaltender of the Week for Oct. 25-31. Miner went 3-0-0 with one shutout, a 1.10 goals-against average and a save percentage of .958 in three appearances last week. The 20-year-old stopped all 27 shots in a 3-0 win at...
NHL
flohockey.tv

Utah's D'Astous Is ECHL Plus Performer Of The Month

Utah Grizzlies’ defenseman Charle-Edouard D’Astous is the AMI Graphics ECHL Plus Performer of the Month for October after leading the league lead with a plus-minus rating of +9 in the opening month of the ECHL season. D’Astous posted an even or better rating in each of his six games in October, including...
NHL
clevelandmonsters.com

Monsters recall D-man Olivier LeBlanc from ECHL's Kalamazoo Wings

The Cleveland Monsters announced Thursday that the Monsters recalled defenseman Olivier LeBlanc from the ECHL’s Kalamazoo Wings. In 12 appearances for the AHL’s Belleville Senators last season, LeBlanc posted 0-2-2 with 13 penalty minutes and an even rating. A 6’0”, 172 lb. left-shooting native of Quebec, QC, LeBlanc, 25, was...
NHL
ECHL.com

Toledo's Albert named Inglasco/ECHL Player of the Week

John Albert of the Toledo Walleye is the Inglasco ECHL Player of the Week for Oct. 25-31. Albert scored four goals, added two assists and was a +6 in two games at Iowa last week. The 32-year-old tallied his first career hat trick, and added an assist, in a 10-1...
NHL
sandiegogulls.com

Gulls Sign Sean Josling To Professional Tryout, Assign Roman Durny To Tulsa (ECHL)

The San Diego Gulls announced today that the American Hockey League (AHL) club has signed forward Sean Josling to a professional tryout (PTO). In addition, goaltender Roman Durny has been assigned to the Tulsa Oilers of the ECHL. Josling, 22 (3/9/99), recorded 3-3=6 points with a +2 rating in four...
NHL
The Eagle-Tribune

Under the Lights: Ex-Pinkerton star Thompson joins ECHL's Worcester Raiders

Former Pinkerton star and longtime professional hockey player Paul Thompson has extended his career by singing with the Bridgeport Islanders — the American Hockey League affiliate of the New York Islanders — who assigned him to the Worcester Railers of the ECHL two weeks ago. He notched an assist in his first game with the Railers.
NHL
Florida Times-Union

Stingrays deny Icemen in 2021-22 ECHL home opener

Turning point: South Carolina veteran Andrew Cherniwchan scored the go-ahead goal at 13:46 of the opening period and the Stingrays went on to a 5-2 win, spoiling the Jacksonville Icemen's ECHL home opener Saturday night at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena. Three stars: 1. Jordan Subban, South Carolina (two goals, one...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Florida Times-Union

ECHL hockey: Icemen at Solar Bears preview, November 9

Where: Amway Center, Orlando. The skinny: The Icemen battle to halt their four-game winless streak with a Sunshine State trip to Orlando, part of a hectic stretch of six games in eight days. ... Jacksonville (2-2-1-1) ranks fifth in the ECHL South, one point ahead of the Solar Bears (2-2-1-0). ... Ara Nazarian, the Icemen's top scorer in 2020-21, has kept up his scoring form with three goals and five assists in six games to rank in the league's top 20. ... Icemen forward Travis Howe, whose 29 penalty minutes are fourth-most in the league, returns from a one-game suspension. ... The Icemen must cool off Orlando's red-hot forward Aaron Luchuk, who leads the league with five goals and seven assists in only five games and netted a hat trick against Jacksonville on Halloween.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
flohockey.tv

Atlanta's Parks Named ECHL Goaltender Of The Week

Tyler Parks of the Atlanta Gladiators is the Warrior Hockey ECHL Goaltender of the Week for Nov. 1-7. Parks went 2-0-0 with one shutout, a 0.60 goals-against average and a save percentage of .974 in two appearances last week. The 29-year-old made 17 saves in a 3-0 win over Jacksonville...
NHL
flohockey.tv

Florida Everblades' Winiecki Named ECHL Player Of The Week

Blake Winiecki of the Florida Everblades is the Inglasco ECHL Player of the Week for Nov. 1-7. Winiecki scored five goals, added two assists and was a +6 in three games last week. The 27-year-old had a goal and an assist in a 4-1 win at Maine on Friday, tallied...
NHL
coloradoeagles.com

Clurman Reassigned to ECHL’s Utah Grizzlies

WINDSOR, CO. – The Colorado Eagles, proud AHL affiliate of the Colorado Avalanche, have announced the team has completed the following player transaction. The following player has been reassigned by the Colorado Eagles:. Pos. Player Team (League) D Nate Clurman Utah Grizzlies (ECHL) The Eagles will return to action when...
NHL
Dallas, TX
Comments / 0

