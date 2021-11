So what took so long? The City of Duluth is moving faster than the fed. And they've been keeping it from the public for more than a month. While a proposed federal mandate for all employers to require COVID-19 vaccinations or weekly testing for employees would start in January, the city will beat that date by almost two months. All employees with the City of Duluth (and interns) will need to show proof that they have received the COVID-19 vaccine by November 15 or face weekly testing. According to our news partners at WDIO, "[u]nvaccinated employees who have had a positive COVID-19 test within the last three months will not be required to undergo the weekly testing".

DULUTH, MN ・ 4 DAYS AGO