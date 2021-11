CLEVELAND--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 3, 2021-- TecTraum Inc., dedicated to providing the world’s first point-of-care treatment for concussions, today announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has designated its flagship technology, pro2cool ®, as a Breakthrough Device. The pro2cool System is a novel, non-invasive hypothermic therapy device designed to reduce the severity of concussion symptoms and allow patients to return to their pre-injury baseline sooner. The device provides localized cooling for the head and neck to lower blood temperature before it enters the brain. Researchers have observed significant improvements in clinical outcomes through the cooling of the brain within days of the concussion.

HEALTH ・ 6 DAYS AGO