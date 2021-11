**UPDATE: 11/09/21 @ 14:50 UTC – ADDED STATEMENT FROM AIRLINE** Earlier on Monday, Air France’s second Airbus A220 was on its way to Nantes when it returned to Paris CDG shortly after take-off. While pilots declared an emergency by squawking 7700, little else was known about the dramatic first flight of the French flag carrier’s latest addition to its fleet. However, the airline has now confirmed the diversion was due to a cabin pressurization malfunction.

AEROSPACE & DEFENSE ・ 1 DAY AGO