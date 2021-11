Red Sox right fielder Hunter Renfroe is the club’s only finalist for a Gold Glove award, Rawlings announced Thursday afternoon. The award winners will be announced Tuesday. Renfroe is one of three American League finalists in right field, along with Houston’s Kyle Tucker and Joey Gallo, who split the season between the Rangers and Yankees. Kiké Hernández, who played exemplary defense for the Sox in center field, is not a finalist. In an email, a Rawlings representative said Hernández was eligible for the Gold Glove in center field despite playing a significant amount of innings at second base. He simply was not selected as a finalist.

MLB ・ 12 DAYS AGO