Business

With business closing daily, is it really time to raise interest rates again?

KXL
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJoe Biden has pushed us all into inflation at break-neck speed, and most of the country’s major populations are still in lockdown, with...

www.kxl.com

villages-news.com

Irrational spending will bankrupt our country

The Democrat-run Congress sent a $1.2 trillion so-called infrastructure bill to the president to sign into law, which devoted only a few billion to infrastructure and much more to Green New Deal projects. The national debt is over $86,000 per every person in the United States. Do you have $86,000?
U.S. POLITICS
Joe Biden
AFP

Top Fed official says US rate hike could come by the end of 2022

The US economy may be ready for the Federal Reserve to raise its benchmark borrowing rate by the end of next year, the central bank's Vice Chair Richard Clarida said Monday. The comments were the clearest signal yet that the Fed is preparing the way for further steps to contain inflation and normalize monetary policy after last week announcing it would begin cutting back its pandemic stimulus. "While we are clearly a ways away from considering raising interest rates," Clarida said he believes the "necessary conditions for raising the target range for the federal funds rate will have been met by year-end 2022." The Fed slashed the rate to zero in March 2020 to help contain the economic crisis caused by the pandemic, and then began massive monthly bond purchases to keep credit flowing to businesses and households.
BUSINESS
#Interest Rates#Inflation#International#The Mercatus Center#George Mason University
CBS News

Federal Reserve to keep interest rates close to zero

Last week, the Federal Reserve voted to keep interest rates near zero as inflation rises to the highest point in 30 years. The central bank will also dwindle its buying of billions of dollars a stocks a month, which began during the pandemic. Senior vice president and director of research for the committee of economic development Joe Menarik joins Lana Zak on CBSN to discuss.
BUSINESS
KXL

Is October’s jobs report a fluke or are we finally bouncing back?

The U.S. Labor Department said on Friday payrolls rose 531,000 last month after rising 383,000 in September while the unemployment rate fell to 4.6 percent from 4.8 percent, reaching its lowest level since February. Does October’s jobs report prove we’re bouncing back from covid or is it just a fluke? For more information, Lars speaks with Michael Farren, an economist with The Mercatus Center at George Mason University.
ECONOMY
Business
Economy
Politics
U.S. Department of the Treasury
The Associated Press

Polish central bank raises interest rate as prices surge

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Poland’s central bank on Wednesday made its second interest rate hike in as many months as consumer prices surge. The National Bank of Poland raised the rate to 1.25%, indicating that it intends to move more forcefully against rising prices after facing criticism for not acting soon enough.
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

Fed Interest Rate Decision Preview: Inflation, employment and interest rates

The Federal Reserve is expected to announce a reduction in its $120 billion bond purchase program that began in March 2020. Fed officials have been preparing markets for six months and should act despite slowing GDP and employment. Chair Jerome Powell’s comments on rate hikes and inflation will set market...
BUSINESS
investing.com

History Warns The Fed Will Raise Interest Rates More, Not Less

“Currently, the December 2019 Fed Funds futures contract implies that the Fed will reduce the Fed Funds rate by nearly 75 basis points (0.75%) by the end of the year. While 75 basis points may seem aggressive, if the Fed does embark on a rate-cutting policy and history proves reliable, we should prepare ourselves for much more.”- Investors Are Grossly Underestimating the Fed.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Bank of America: Fed Will Raise Rates 5 Times by End of 2023

Count Bank of America in the camp of those who think inflation isn’t transitory. “Persistently high inflation should force the Fed to tighten faster than it is forecasting,” Bank of America economists and strategists led by Aditya Bhave wrote in a commentary. “We expect five hikes by end-2023.”. The government...
BUSINESS
Money

Daily Mortgage Rates Slide Again | October 27, 2021

The average rate for a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage slid to 3.532% today, the second day in a row that rates have moved lower. Rates have been drifting lower after nearly crossing the 3.6% mark earlier this week. The 30-year refinance rate also edged lower, decreasing to 3.666%. Lower rates means...
REAL ESTATE

