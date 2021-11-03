CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elections

Last night’s election delivered great news for the future of America

KXL
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe results are in for many state elections, deliviering bad news for the Democrat Party....

www.kxl.com

Comments / 0

Related
Deadline

Fox News Tops Off-Year Election Night Viewership

Fox News topped cable network coverage of Tuesday’s off-year election results from Virginia and New Jersey, drawing an average of 4.65 million viewers during primetime. MSNBC drew 1.49 million viewers during the 8-11 p.m. ET time frame, while CNN averaged 1.04 million. In the 25-54 demo, Fox News averaged 936,000, followed by CNN with 335,000 and MSNBC at 262,000. The Nielsen figures were released by Fox News. The Fox News audience peaked in the 10 p.m. hour, with almost 5 million viewers for The Ingraham Angle. MSNBC averaged 1.35 million during that time frame, and CNN posted 1.19 million. A Fox News spokesperson said...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
SFGate

NBC News Has Ambitious Streaming Plans For Election Night

Voters won’t decide on November 2 who wins the White House or whether Republicans or Democrats gain control of Congress, but Welker and Todd will lead coverage that evening which could prove to be a harbinger for programming to come: a two-hour streaming show, “Meet The Press: Election Night Special,” on NBC News Now that will examine the ins and outs of important gubernatorial, state-level and local mayoral elections.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
WTVF

Inside Politics: The Future Of America's Political Parties

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — American politics remains more gridlocked and divided than ever. The problem seems to be not just disagreements between the two major parties but divisions within both the Republican and Democrat Parties. Is there now a real opportunity for a viable third party to emerge? Or is the political process so institutionalized that is all but impossible? And among these current intra-party disagreements what party factions will come out on top? And what will that mean for next year’s mid-term elections and the next contest for President in 2024? We have two of our best political analysts joining to address these topics. They are Democrat Larry Woods and Republican Bill Phillips.
NASHVILLE, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
WIVB

Political analyst talks last night’s election results

(WIVB) — The big race locally was for Buffalo Mayor. Mayor Byron Brown appears to have secured a fifth term with his ambitious write-in campaign. To talk about some of the results from last night, political expert Jack O’Donnell joined News 4 at 5:30.
BUFFALO, NY
@JohnLocke

Fight Over Critical Race Theory Involves Future of ‘America’s Story’

Editors at the Washington Examiner place the battle over Critical Race Theory in context. For decades now, left-wing activists have used their power in academia and public education to fundamentally change how people understand their nation’s past, present, and future. Republican Glenn Youngkin’s victory over Democrat Terry McAuliffe in Virginia’s gubernatorial election was the first battle in an effort to take that narrative back.
SOCIETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
North West
Elko Daily Free Press

Letter: More on America and greatness

Dear Ms. Carbury, your letter that was highly critical of European settlement in the 1700s and 1800s and then went on to bash the "corporate elite" is typical of the type of messaging given to our children in today's classroom. First of all, this country is being "invaded" today illegal...
POLITICS
KXL

Is America in a culture-based civil war?

Is America in a culture-based civil war? That’s one of the questions my guest answers in his book “Beyond Biden: Rebuilding the America We Love.” Take a listen below, to hear my interview with the former speaker of the House Newt Gingrich. TheLarsLarsonShow · Newt Gingrich – Is America already...
POLITICS
communitynewspapers.com

America’s Future and Why You Should Care

SPEND BABY SPEND… said no one EVER! Gone are the days when America was rolling around in a pile of cash, instead today we’re rolling around on a pile of dirty, crumbled up “I owe you” slips and getting a really bad mystery rash in the process. We’re not sure what it is folks. We just know WE HAVE TO STOP SWIMMING IN AN OCEAN OF DEBT! How did we get into this situation in the first place? Blame the boomers! Now don’t get me wrong, we have nothing but love for the post World War II folks, and by folks we mean our parents and grandparents. But yea they’ve been driving this really hot car called America for so long that, if we don’t take over the wheel pretty soon, they’re going to drive us over a freaking cliff! Our goal is to simply make you, young America, more aware of the looming threat and make you realize why you should care.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Great News#Election#State Elections#America#The Democrat Party#Radio North West Network
KXL

Hans Von Spakovsky: How the Left Changed the Way You Vote

The pandemic gave Democrats the excuse they needed to dramatically change the way we v. ote, in their favor. Lars cover that with Hans Von Skaovsky the author of the book, “Our Broken Elections: How the Left Changed the Way You Vote.”
ELECTIONS
Cincinnati Herald

Chocolate News Podcast (Election Night 2021)

This is the Chocolate News Podcast. We bring you news that discusses issues affecting the Black community. On today’s show we will be discussing local elections happening all over the country. Joining us today is Special Guest Gwen McFarlin, Chair of the Hamilton County Board of Elections. This week’s episode...
CINCINNATI, OH
Power 93.7 WBLK

Here Are the 8 Black Billionaires in America, Members of a Rare Club [Photos]

I've got money on my mind! As we move into 2022, I'm on a quest to get myself together financially, so while I was looking for some inspiration, I came across Essence Magazine's list of the only African-American billionaires in the United States. It's crazy that only about one percent of the billionaires in America are Black - there are 8, out of the 724 billionaires in this country. There are 2,755 billionaires in the world. It just gives me more motivation to strive to make the list one day!
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
AOL Corp

New poll shows Americans who trust conservative media outlets more likely to believe COVID-19 misinformation

A new poll has found that Americans who consume more right-wing media are far more likely to believe misinformation about COVID-19 and the vaccine against it. In a survey released Monday by the Kaiser Family Foundation, respondents were asked about eight different misconceptions about the pandemic, ranging from “The government is exaggerating the number of COVID-19 deaths” to “The COVID-19 vaccines can change your DNA.” The survey found that 78 percent of Americans either believe or aren’t sure about at least one of the statements. However, the numbers varied greatly depending on party affiliation, vaccination status and source of news.
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy