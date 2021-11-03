Last night’s election delivered great news for the future of America

SPEND BABY SPEND… said no one EVER! Gone are the days when America was rolling around in a pile of cash, instead today we’re rolling around on a pile of dirty, crumbled up “I owe you” slips and getting a really bad mystery rash in the process. We’re not sure what it is folks. We just know WE HAVE TO STOP SWIMMING IN AN OCEAN OF DEBT! How did we get into this situation in the first place? Blame the boomers! Now don’t get me wrong, we have nothing but love for the post World War II folks, and by folks we mean our parents and grandparents. But yea they’ve been driving this really hot car called America for so long that, if we don’t take over the wheel pretty soon, they’re going to drive us over a freaking cliff! Our goal is to simply make you, young America, more aware of the looming threat and make you realize why you should care.

