WWE

Top 10 WWE NXT 2.0 Moments, Special Olympics Athletes Visit The WWE Performance Center

By Ryan Clark
ewrestlingnews.com
 7 days ago

WWE tweeted out the following article, showing Special Olympics athletes Cyrus Buker and Ashley Harrell visiting the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, FL recently:. You...

www.ewrestlingnews.com

Related
PWMania

Brooke Hogan Provides Update On Hulk Hogan, Says Randy Savage’s Death Still Upsets Him

Brooke Hogan recently appeared on the “Hollywood Raw” podcast with Dax Holt and Adam Glyn, and gave an update on her legendary father, WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan. “We counted how many surgeries he’s had in the last 10 years and I think we’re at 25,” she said. “He’s had both shoulders scoped and he had his whole bicep and his bursa sac and everything tied up in his shoulder last year. That was a disaster. He got MRSA and it was like a big thing. So we had to go back and undo tons of physical therapy. He’s had both of his knees replaced multiple times, I think twice on both. He’s had his hips done. He’s had his elbow scope.
WWE
stillrealtous.com

Released WWE Star In Talks With Playboy

Fans have seen many of their favorite stars get released from WWE in recent months, and Chelsea Green happened to be one of the names who got cut back in April. Since then Chelsea Green has been busy building up her brand and her podcast, and she stated in the past that she hoped to work with Playboy. Now it seems that her wish is coming true as Chelsea Green noted on a recent episode of Green With Envy that she’s currently in talks with Playboy.
WWE
wrestlingrumors.net

One Of A Kind: Specific Reason For Eva Marie’s WWE Release

It’s another career. Wrestlers have had hit and miss success with acting. Every now and then you see someone become a star, but those are few and far between. What you might see more of is a wrestler having some minor success while still wrestling at the same time. That seemed to be the case with a current star, but then things took quite the turn for both sides.
WWE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mia Yim
wrestlinginc.com

Former WCW Star Judy Bagwell Passes Away

Former WCW personality Judy Bagwell has passed away at the age of 78. Judy’s son, former WCW/WWE star Marcus “Buff” Bagwell, took to Twitter today to announce the passing of his mother. She passed away this past Friday, November 5, after a battle with dementia. “It is with a heavy...
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Daughter Of WWE Hall Of Famer To Debut On AEW Dark Tonight, 15 Matches Announced

15 matches have been announced for tonight’s AEW Dark episode, the final Dark before the Full Gear pay-per-view. Tonight’s show will feature the AEW debut of Miranda Gordy, the daughter of WWE Hall of Famer Terry Gordy of The Fabulous Freebirds, plus the return of Too Fast Too Fuego, the return of indie star Warhorse, and more.
WWE
ewrestlingnews.com

Chelsea Green Claims WWE NXT Higher-Up Tried To Convince ROH Not To Sign Her

During the latest edition of her “Green With Envy” podcast, Chelsea Green revealed that she heard that someone at the top of WWE NXT tried to convince Ring of Honor not to sign her following her WWE release. You can check out some highlights from the podcast below:. On someone...
WWE
Wrestling World

WWE announces an unprecedented match for Roman Reigns

Roman Reigns is currently the main wrestler of not just Friday Night Smackdown but the entire WWE. The Tribal Chief has held the title for over a year, recently equaled the 434-day reign as WWE champion of CM Punk, and now has Brock Lesnar's most important statistic in his sights.
WWE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Special Olympics#Wwe Performance Center#Combat#Wftv
ewrestlingnews.com

Kay Lee Ray Returning To WWE NXT 2.0, Sends A Warning To The Roster

Kay Lee Ray will be returning to the WWE NXT 2.0 brand shortly and she has a message for the locker room – everyone will pay!. During Tuesday night’s episode of WWE NXT 2.0, Ray announced that she has been “overlooked” despite being the longest reigning NXT UK Women’s Champion in history.
WWE
ewrestlingnews.com

Doudrop Continues Her Feud With Bianca Belair Following RAW

During Monday night’s episode of “RAW Talk”, Doudrop continued to say that she is tired of seeing Bianca Belair in the title picture and wants to get her own shot. Doudrop attacked Belair during the women’s Fatal Five-Way match on RAW and revealed why she did so. You can check out some highlights from the post-show segment below:
WWE
ewrestlingnews.com

Liv Morgan Earns A Shot At Becky Lynch’s RAW Women’s Championship

Liv Morgan earned a shot at Becky Lynch’s RAW Women’s Championship during this week’s episode of RAW. During Monday’s show, Morgan defeated Bianca Belair, Rhea Ripley, Queen Zelina, and Carmella in a Fatal Five-Way to earn the title shot. The finish came when Morgan rolled up Carmella to pick up the 1, 2, 3.
WWE
ewrestlingnews.com

Tag Team Match Confirmed For Next Week’s Episode Of WWE NXT 2.0

On Tuesday night’s Halloween Havoc themed episode of WWE NXT 2.0, Carmelo Hayes and Trick Williams went through a haunted house to try and get the NXT North American Title back. During the segment, we saw Hayes and Williams travel to Dexter Lumis’ home to retrieve the championship that they...
WWE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
WWE
NewsBreak
WWE NXT
NewsBreak
Sports
f4wonline.com

WWE NXT video highlights: Halloween Havoc

Halloween Havoc returned for the second straight year as four title matches headlined last night's special episode of NXT. On a night where every other title that was on the line changed hands, Tommaso Ciampa was able to retain his NXT Championship. He defeated Bron Breakker in the main event, giving Breakker his first loss in NXT.
WWE
PWMania

Latest News For Tonight’s WWE NXT Halloween Havoc Special

The official WWE NXT Halloween Havoc preview for tonight has a few more details on the segment planned with NXT North American Champion Carmelo Hayes, Trick Williams, Johnny Gargano and Dexter Lumis. We noted last week how Gargano came into possession of Hayes’ NXT North American Title belt after an...
WWE
ewrestlingnews.com

The Usos’ Younger Brother (Solo Sikoa) Debuts On WWE NXT 2.0 (Video)

Solo Sikoa has arrived in WWE NXT 2.0. During this week’s show, The Usos’ younger brother made his official debut and took out Grayson Waller in quick fashion. In a segment that involved Grayson Waller and LA Knight arguing over who was hosting the Halloween Havoc themed episode of the show, Knight shoved Waller into Sikoa, which led to Waller being quickly destroyed. That then led to Sikoa staring down Knight.
WWE
ringsidenews.com

WWE NXT 2.0 Sees Viewership Spike With Halloween Havoc Special

WWE presented NXT’s Halloween Havoc show on October 26th. They had title matches throughout the entire two-hour broadcast and many changes. How did the viewership turn out?. According to Wrestlenomics, October 26th’s NXT Halloween Havoc special brought in an overnight viewership of 746,000 with a .18 in the 18 to 49 demographic.
WWE
f4wonline.com

WWE NXT 2.0 special event tentatively scheduled for December

NXT's first TakeOver-level event since its NXT 2.0 rebranding looks to be set for next month. Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics first reported that a special NXT event is tentatively scheduled for Sunday, December 5. Whether or not the events will continue to be called NXT TakeOver isn't known. "Tentative date...
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

WWE NXT Match And Segments Set For Next Week

A tag team match and two segments are now set for next Tuesday’s WWE NXT 2.0 episode. Next week’s show will feature Johnny Gargano and Dexter Lumis vs. Trick Williams and NXT North American Champion Carmelo Hayes. Tonight’s NXT Haunted House special featured a Haunted House segment where Gargano and...
WWE
uticaphoenix.net

WWE NXT results, live blog (Nov

Here’s a place to check results and comment along with the newest episode of WWENXT, airing live on Tuesday night at 8PM Eastern time slot on USA Network. Tuesday morning preview postto get caught up on what’s been happening, and what we expect this week. Come right back here at...
WWE

