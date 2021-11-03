Badgers' Makenna Webster surges to first national player of the month award for 2021-22 season

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. - The Purdue wrestling team opens its 2021-22 opens this weekend, returning seven 2021 NCAA qualifiers from a squad that took sixth at the Big Ten Championships last season. The Boilermakers posted a 4-5 dual mark in 2021, wrestling a Big Ten-only schedule, and take aim to win at least four conference duals in three straight seasons for the first time since 1991-93. The 2021-22 schedule consists of 14 dates, six coming in the non-conference schedule and eight Big Ten duals. The Boilermakers will have a pair of multi-dual dates, competing at Drexel and Rider to open the season and hosting Bellarmine, Brown, Duke and Northern Illinois for the 2021 Boilermaker Duals; Purdue's lone home contest of the non-conference schedule. Purdue will also travel to Cleveland State for a dual, in addition to its annual dates at the Cliff Keen Las Vegas Invitational (Dec. 3-4) and Midlands Championships (Dec. 29-30). The most interesting note of the Boilermakers' non-conference schedule will be a dual with Iowa State at Humboldt High School (Iowa), the alma mater of Purdue head coach Tony Ersland and Iowa State head coach Kevin Dresser.

WEST LAFAYETTE, IN ・ 7 DAYS AGO