Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY) PT Raised to $20 but UBS Expects Gains to not be Sustainable

StreetInsider.com
 8 days ago

UBS analyst Michael Lasser raised the price target on Bed Bath...

www.streetinsider.com

investing.com

Bed Bath & Beyond vs. Target: Which Retail Stock is a Better Buy?

Even though the economy has been facing rising inflation and supply chain disruptions of late, the retail industry has seen a consistent rise in sales over the past three months on job growth and increasing consumer spending ahead of the holiday season. So, both Target (TGT) and Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY) are well-positioned to see sales growth in the coming months. But which of these stocks is a better buy now? Read onto find out.Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) and Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (BBBY) are two prominent players in the retail industry. TGT in Minneapolis, Minn., is a general merchandise retailer that offers food assortments, apparel, accessories, home decor products, electronics, seasonal offerings, and beauty and household essentials through its stores and digital channels. As of January 30, 2021, the company operated approximately 1,897 stores. In comparison, BBBY in Union, N.J., operates a chain of retail stores that sells domestic merchandise, home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products internationally. It also operates Decorist, an online interior design platform that provides personalized home design services. BBBY operated 1,020 stores as of February 27, 2021.
RETAIL
investing.com

Bed Bath & Beyond share surge reignites interest in GameStop, AMC

(Reuters) -Shares of Bed Bath & Beyond Inc (NASDAQ:BBBY) jumped 15.22% on Wednesday as news of an accelerated share buyback plan and tie-up with Kroger (NYSE:KR) Co reignited the interest of retail investors in the heavily shorted stock. The home products maker was tethered to the meme stocks phenomenon this...
BUSINESS
Business Insider

3 Bed Bath & Beyond Analysts On Kroger Partnership, Stock Buyback And More

The Bed Bath & Beyond Analysts: Raymond James analyst Bobby Griffin maintained a Market Perform rating on Bed Bath & Beyond shares. Telsey Advisory Group analyst Cristina Fernandez maintained a Market Perform rating and increased the price target from $20 to $22. KeyBanc Capital Market analyst Bradley Thomas reiterated an...
ECONOMY

