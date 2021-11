The Wall Street Journal this past week reported that the Biden Administration is in talks with ACLU and private attorneys to offer around $450,000 a person, or $1 million for two people within the same family, to illegal immigrant families who were separated at the southern border pursuant to U.S. law to compensate them for the “lasting psychological trauma” they contend they suffered in connection with the illegal crossing.

U.S. POLITICS ・ 10 DAYS AGO