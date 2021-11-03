CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
House Democrats are still planning to include immigration provisions in their social spending bill. They fall well short of a pathway to citizenship.

Cover picture for the articleIt's also still unclear whether the Senate parliamentarian would okay the policies. What’s in the bill? House Democrats are pressing ahead with putting immigration reforms in their social spending megabill. The latest draft text includes a five-year work authorization and protections for undocumented immigrants — but without the long-sought goal of...

Sean Coorough
5d ago

I can't believe Biden in this Administration. these people are supposed to be looking out for United States citizens not illegal aliens that broke the law and came here illegally!!! and they're breaking their oath of office to keep us safe from foreign and domestic threats!!! Pelosi needs to be dragged out of Congress by the head of her hair and put in jail!!!

Reply(5)
38
Mel Buckner
5d ago

ATTENTION ALL CONGRESS! WE ARE NOT PAYING ILLEGALS, OUR MONEY TO COME AND STAY HERE! Give them what you have, homes, cars, money. NOT THE MONEY OF THE LEGAL PEOPLE OF USA!!!😠

Reply
26
guess 1
5d ago

It won’t pass they care more about the illegals than veterans or elders or even just all Americans ! Keep getting these Democrats out !

Reply
21
Related
The Independent

‘Absolutely disgraceful’: Anger as Paul Gosar shares anime clip showing him killing AOC

A Republican congressman from Arizona shared a bizarre video on Twitter in which his face and those of several other far-right members of the House are edited into the opening credits of the Netflix anime Attack on Titan and depicted killing a giant monster with the face of Rep Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.The reaction on Twitter was a mix of confusion and anger from Democrats, with some arguing that he should face repercussions in the House for his conduct.Rep Paul Gosar’s account tweeted the 92-second-long video early on Sunday evening from his official congressional account, captioning the clip: “Any anime fans...
Washington Post

Why on Earth are Republicans still blocking voting rights bills?

Republican senators last week blocked another big voting rights bill, the John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act. This one should have been even less controversial than the ones before it; the legislation would have fixed the 1965 Voting Rights Act, a law that for decades protected minority communities from discrimination at the ballot box. The Supreme Court in 2013 hobbled the law, declaring that Congress must update the policy for it to once again apply. Congressional Republicans, who overwhelmingly supported the law as recently as 2006, refused. Only a single Republican senator — Lisa Murkowski (Alaska) — voted with Senate Democrats seeking to patch it.
MSNBC

New Paul Gosar controversy puts pressure on Republican leaders

Rep. Paul Gosar did not need a new controversy. The Arizona Republican had already earned a reputation as one of Congress' most notorious members, having been condemned for his associations with white nationalists, his praise for insurrectionist rioters, and his anti-election efforts. It's against this backdrop that NBC News reported...
New York Post

Biden’s ‘Build Back’ bill is in worse shape than ever — hooray!

Sens. Joe Manchin and Kyrsten Sinema are no longer the only Democrats standing in the way of President Joe Biden’s spendapalooza “Build Back Better” bill: A pack of House Democrats are now on the record with doubts, demanding to see a Congressional Budget Office scoring of its costs and how far its tax hikes will go to offset them.
ABC 33/40 News

Rep. Kevin Brady discusses impact of Biden's infrastructure bill, social spending proposal

WASHINGTON (SBG) - President Joe Biden’s $1.2 trillion infrastructure spending bill cleared Congress Friday after a months-long standoff between progressive and moderate Democrats, but the battle over the administration’s $1.75 trillion social spending bill continues. There are reports that some progressive Democrats in the House are growing skeptical that their...
Deadline

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi Calls For Investigation Of Rep. Paul Gosar Over Violent Twitter Post

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi called for investigations into Rep. Paul Gosar (R-AZ) after he posted an altered anime video in which he is depicted killing Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) and threatening President Joe Biden with swords. Meanwhile, some Democrats are calling on Twitter to take greater action against Gosar. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi wrote, “Threats of violence against Members of Congress and the President of the United States must not be tolerated. @GOPLeader should join in condemning this horrific video and call on the Ethics Committee and law enforcement to investigate.” Gosar posted the video on Sunday with the note, “Any anime fans...
