House Democrats are still planning to include immigration provisions in their social spending bill. They fall well short of a pathway to citizenship.
It's also still unclear whether the Senate parliamentarian would okay the policies. What’s in the bill? House Democrats are pressing ahead with putting immigration reforms in their social spending megabill. The latest draft text includes a five-year work authorization and protections for undocumented immigrants — but without the long-sought goal of...www.politico.com
Comments / 49