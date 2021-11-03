CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Technology

The Invitation: Is Evite worth your time?

By Coco Bradford
chambleeblueandgold.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI have recently used the software of Evite to get information out about an event I was hosting, and it has caused me a good amount of help and a bit of grief. The software definitely has pros, but it also has a lot of issues. Evite is an...

chambleeblueandgold.com

Comments / 0

Related
101wkqx.com

Are these hyped products worth your extra dollars?

It’s that time of the season that we start shopping like crazy for gifts. And for ourselves! Get those Black Friday deals! But are some of the things we buy worth the money? Reddit asked the question, are some of these products that are hyped up worth the extra dough that we throw down? You decide! But I bet you have some of these things on the list…
SHOPPING
pensacolavoice.com

How to Know if Your Invention Is Worth a Patent?

Are you an inventor, but you have a large number of ideas, and you think that they don’t deserve to see the light of the day? A lot of inventors feel that way, but patenting your invention is a crucial step no matter what happens to it later on. So how do you know which invention is worth patenting?
ECONOMY
Gear Patrol

Today in Gear: All the Product News Worth Your Time

We expect that a traditional "fashion" brand will pay strict attention to craft and quality when constructing its clothes, but what about a globally recognized sportswear label? Nike's "Every Stitch Considered" (often shortened to just "ESC") line puts quality and design ahead of technical sports performance, creating a full-on luxury lifestyle offering that's literally made in small shops in the Lombardy region of Italy. For this writer, it's a reminder that great product design can come from anywhere, and help shift the preconceived notions of — or presumptions around — a brand in the process. Speaking of noteworthy design, we're shining a light on The James Brand's new cookware collab, Mirror's first foray into AI-integrated weights and Jack Daniel's defiant high-proof whiskey. This is Today in Gear.
BEAUTY & FASHION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Evite
WSYR NewsChannel 9

Best smart home gifts for everyone in your life

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Great smart home gifts anyone will enjoy  Smart tech can be a lot of fun and make your life much easier, but the research required to pick devices and the price tags of these items can often discourage potential buyers. For this reason, smart home upgrades […]
ELECTRONICS
Gamera

Is New World Really Worth Your While?

After investing 60 hours so far, this is what I would say to those who are interested in getting this game. 1: If you loved/love Runescape, you will love this game. 2: If you love Action Combat in an Open World, you will love this game.
Best Life

The Worst Thing You're Touching at Walmart, Infectious Disease Doc Warns

COVID-19 isn't the only germ lurking around the venues we visit in our daily lives. Colds and flu happen, too—and even though getting hit with one of these ailments may not be especially dangerous, it's still not fun. That's why it's important to be aware—not fearful, but aware—of areas of potential concern when we're out and about. Here, Thomas Russo, MD, a professor and chief of infectious diseases at the University at Buffalo, explains what to know when shopping at Walmart or other big-box retailers. Read on to find out the worst thing you're touching at Walmart.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
myq105.com

5 Apps You Should Delete From Your Phone Now To Protect Your Privacy

Our everyday devices help us keep in contact with loved ones, they help us to work efficiently, and they are there in case of an emergency. However, certain apps can cause a breach in your privacy and take up much-needed gigabytes (not to mention battery power). Certain apps running in...
CELL PHONES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Amazon
cityxtramagazine.com

Why You Should Delete Google Chrome On Your Phone

A stark new warning for billions of Google Chrome users, as the browser is exposed harvesting very sensitive phone data without users realizing. This latest privacy nightmare should give you a reason to delete Chrome on your phone. Last month, Facebook’s app was exposed tracking the movements of iPhone users,...
CELL PHONES
BobVila

Solved! What Does a Green Porch Light Mean?

Q: My new neighbors’ front porch light is green, rather than white or yellow. I know that a blue porch light signifies support for the police (and autism awareness), but a green light is new to me. Can you shed some light on this situation?. A: In November each year,...
WALMART
Gamespot

Target's Early Black Friday Deals Are Available Now

Target's early Black Friday deals event is live now. The retailer will have new deals each week leading up to Black Friday, so you'll want to make sure to check back next week for a fresh batch of discounts. As an added bonus, Target is offering a price-match guarantee if what you buy goes on sale for less before Christmas. As for the deals that you can grab right now?
SHOPPING
Phone Arena

Delete these fake Android apps right now, before they steal your money!

Google Play can be a scary place - scammers and hackers lurk in the shadows, waiting for you to download one of their fake apps. Google periodically removes such dangerous apps but this doesn’t mean that some of them didn’t find their way into your phone. Cybersecurity software company Avast...
CELL PHONES
howtogeek.com

How to Delete All Emails in Gmail

Mahesh Makvana is a freelance tech writer who specializes in writing how-to guides. He has been writing tech tutorials for over a decade now. He’s written for some of the prominent tech sites including MakeUseOf, MakeTechEasier, and Online Tech Tips. Read more... Want to wipe your Gmail inbox clean? Using...
INTERNET
snntv.com

Your Phone is Listening: Here’s How to Protect Your Privacy

Originally Posted On: https://www.alwaysvpn.com/insights/your-phone-is-listening-heres-how-to-protect-your-privacy. Okay, it’s storytime. I was out with a friend on a Sunday morning enjoying a delicious brunch with some bloody marys and casual conversation. I briefly spoke about how I’ve been wanting a stand-up paddleboard this summer to enjoy more time under the sun. When I got home with a full belly I posted up on the couch, pulled out my phone, started scrolling through Instagram, and noticed a few stand-up paddleboard ads in my feed. I thought to myself, “What in the world? I was just talking about paddleboards with my friend! Is my phone listening to me?”
CELL PHONES
techviral.net

Google just Banned 150 Android Apps, Uninstall Them Now: List Here

Google has recently removed 150 dangerous Android apps from the Google Play Store. All these malicious apps were a part of a premium SMS scam campaign called UltimaSMS. These fake apps look like legal tools; there were apps like photo editors, camera filters, games, and QR Code scanners. It asked the victims to sign up for the SMS services, which are very expensive.
CELL PHONES
The Independent

Terry Crews faces backlash for involvement in Amazon commercial: ‘This is deranged man’

Terry Crews is facing backlash for playing an Amazon warehouse worker in the company’s recent TikTok advertisement. Earlier this week, the 53-year-old actor shared a 30-second video with his 20 million followers on the video sharing platform TikTok.“I heard that Amazon was hiring a bajillion people and thought I’d take a look for myself,” Crews says at the beginning of the ad. In the video, Crews can be seen performing tasks and giving everybody an apparent inside look at what it’s like to work at an Amazon warehouse. Towards the end, the Brooklyn Nine-Nine star reveals that Amazon employees are...
TV & VIDEOS
komando.com

7 apps that can clean up your Android in minutes

Everyone loves that new phone feel. For the whole 15 minutes it lasts. As soon as you start downloading apps and using them to comb the internet, your phone seems to slow down. Performance is essential for everyone when it comes to their smartphone, considering they run our lives. So...
CELL PHONES

Comments / 0

Community Policy