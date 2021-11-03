The Invitation: Is Evite worth your time?

We expect that a traditional "fashion" brand will pay strict attention to craft and quality when constructing its clothes, but what about a globally recognized sportswear label? Nike's "Every Stitch Considered" (often shortened to just "ESC") line puts quality and design ahead of technical sports performance, creating a full-on luxury lifestyle offering that's literally made in small shops in the Lombardy region of Italy. For this writer, it's a reminder that great product design can come from anywhere, and help shift the preconceived notions of — or presumptions around — a brand in the process. Speaking of noteworthy design, we're shining a light on The James Brand's new cookware collab, Mirror's first foray into AI-integrated weights and Jack Daniel's defiant high-proof whiskey. This is Today in Gear.
Comments / 0