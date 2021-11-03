Why You Must Keep an Eye on Your Content Services

Microsoft Azure services platform 3Cloud announced its acquiring CCG Analytics, a Tampa FL-based data analytics and consulting firm. Aimed to help customers treat data as a critical asset across their organizations, CCG Analytics works to enable both resiliency and power to scale in today's digital business economy. According to the company, CCG Analytics' employee base is set to grow to over 400 experts with the addition of 3Cloud. CCG's team of strategy, governance, and data and analytics consultants will join 3Cloud's Data & Analytics, Infrastructure and Managed Services practices, an addition, the company says that will bring industry-leading expertise in areas like data strategy, data estate modernization, AI, data visualization and cloud migration.
