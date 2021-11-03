CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Early Obesity: Risk Factor for Fatty Liver Disease

 9 days ago

Nonalcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD), defined as fat buildup in hepatocytes more than 5%, can develop to fibrosis or cirrhosis later in life. The prevalence of NAFLD in teenagers has grown dramatically in direct proportion to the prevalence of obesity. In adults, fatty liver has become...

belmarrahealth.com

Cases of Deadly Liver Disease Are on the Rise

Most people associate liver disease with alcoholism or hepatitis. In the past, that may have applied. These days, however, obesity is the primary driver of liver disease. And it’s killing people. Advanced fatty liver disease, which is brought on by excessive fat levels in the liver, can boost a person’s...
spring.org.uk

The Popular Drink That Reduces Liver Disease Risk

The type of drink that reduces the risk of liver disease and common liver conditions. People who drink any type of coffee are less likely to develop chronic liver disease, fatty liver disease, or die from liver disease. Drinking any type of coffee — no matter if it is caffeinated...
Medscape News

Liver Disease Linked to Higher Rate of Cardiovascular Disease

Patients with liver disease had a twofold higher incidence of cardiovascular disease (CVD) than those without liver disease, with notable geographical variations, in an observational study. The paper is published as a preprint and has not yet been peer reviewed. Why This Matters. The study highlights significant geographical variations of...
nutritionaloutlook.com

Formula that includes nicotinamide riboside may ameliorate symptoms of non-alcoholic fatty liver disease, says new study

A new placebo-controlled, 10-week study tested the efficacy and safety of combined metabolic activators (CMAs)—a combination of L-serine, nicotinamide riboside (as Niagen, from ChromaDex), N-acetyl-L-cysteine, and L-carnitine tartrate— in patients with nonalcoholic fatty liver disease. A new placebo-controlled, 10-week study, published in Molecular Systems Biology, tested the efficacy and safety...
stanford.edu

Tracking the progression of liver disease in a dish

A team of researchers at Stanford Medicine has used genetically engineered human cells to create a model for liver fibrosis, a condition associated with liver damage, scarring and even liver failure. The new model stems from a previous method that the team developed in 2017 to coax adult stem cells,...
Neuroscience News

Brain Reveals the Risk for Developing Obesity

Summary: The functional connectivity of neural networks associated with satiety and appetite are altered prior to the development of obesity. Obesity is a globally increasing health problem, and new interventions to prevent and treat obesity are needed. Obesity is linked to changes in brain insulin sensitivity and neurotransmitter function. These...
Genetic Engineering News

Obesity Risk Associated with Brain Change Function

Obesity risk factors of family background are associated with changes in the brain function, according to a study (“Obesity risk is associated with altered cerebral glucose metabolism and decreased μ-opioid and CB1 receptor availability”) published the International Journal of Obesity in conducted at the Finnish Turku PET Center. The results...
physiciansweekly.com

Oridonin regulates the polarized state of Kupffer cells to alleviate nonalcoholic fatty liver disease through ROS-NF-κB.

Oridonin (Ori) is a kind of diterpenoid small molecule, but its role in nonalcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) has not been reported yet. This study aimed to explore the pharmacological function of Ori in liver protection through the reactive oxygen species (ROS)-mediated polarization of Kupffer cells (KCs). In the present work, KCs were adopted for study in vitro. To be specific, LPS and IFN-γ were utilized to induce M1 polarization, then the influence of Ori intervention on the expression of inflammatory factors IL-1β, IL-6 and TNF-α was detected by enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay (ELISA), that of CD86 and P65 was measured through fluorescence staining, that of p-P65 and p-P50 was detected by Western blotting (WB) assay, and ROS expression was measured by using the DCFH-DA probe. The C57BL/6J mice were fed with the high fat diet (HFD) to construct the NAFLD model, and intervened with Ori. The blood glucose (BG), body weight (BW), food intake and water intake of mice were monitored; meanwhile, glucose and insulin tolerance tests were conducted. The liver tissues of mice were subjected to H&E staining and oil red O staining. Moreover, the serum ALT, AST and TG levels in mice were monitored, the CD86 and CD206 levels were measured through histochemical staining, the expression of inflammatory factors was detected by ELISA, and the p-P65 and p-P50 protein levels were detected by WB assay. Ori suppressed the M1 polarization of KCs, reduced the levels of inflammatory factors, and decreased the expression of ROS, p-P65 and p-P50. In animal experiments, Ori improved lipid deposition and liver injury in the liver tissues of NAFLD mice, increased the proportion of M2 cells (up-regulated CD206 expression), reduced that of M1 cells (down-regulated CD86 expression), and decreased the serum ALT, AST and TG levels. This study discovered that Ori suppressed ROS production and regulated the M1 polarization of KCs, thus protecting the liver in NAFLD.
HealthyWomen

Diabetes: Types, Risk Factors and Treatments

November is National Diabetes Awareness Month. I was 8 years old when my Girl Scout leader told the troop that I got diabetes from eating too much cake. I remember my face heating up as my friends stared at me. I had just returned to my new “normal” after a week in the hospital, and this was the first time I'd heard the cake theory. I struggled to remember the last time I even had cake.
calmsage.com

Alzheimer’s Disease: Symptoms, Stages & Risks Factors

Have you read the book ‘The Notebook’ by Nicholas Sparks or watched the movie based on the novel? Ah! That’s one book that makes me so happy and so sad at the same time. The female character, Allie Hamilton has Alzheimer’s disease and the entire plot revolves around that. If...
MedicalXpress

Bariatric surgery decreases risk of liver progression, serious heart complications in fatty liver disease patients

A Cleveland Clinic study shows that patients with obesity and advanced fatty liver disease who had bariatric weight loss surgery significantly lowered their future risk of liver disease complications and serious cardiovascular disease compared with patients who did not have surgery. More specifically, at the end of the study period,...
University at Buffalo Reporter

Obesity raises the risk of gum disease by inflating growth of bone-destroying cells

BUFFALO, N.Y. – Chronic inflammation caused by obesity may trigger the development of cells that break down bone tissue, including the bone that holds teeth in place, according to new University at Buffalo research that sought to improve understanding of the connection between obesity and gum disease. The study, completed...
MedicalXpress

A newly discovered genetic link to non-alcoholic inflammatory liver disease

Non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) is the accumulation of fat in the liver unrelated to alcohol abuse or other liver diseases. It is often associated with obesity and diabetes and is considered a manifestation of metabolic syndrome. It progresses into non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) with the onset of inflammation, although it is currently unclear how this occurs. NASH can lead to severe complications such as liver failure, cirrhosis, and liver cancer. Now, a team led by the University of Tsukuba has found that albino mice with a point mutation in the tyrosinase gene are more susceptible to NASH than mice carrying the non-mutated gene.
