Youth Radio Callout!

COMPTON (CBSLA) – A healthcare center teamed up with a local school district in a big push to get COVID-19 vaccinations to children ages 5-10 in communities of color, and while some parents are excited about getting their kids vaccinated, others remain skeptical. “Nervous,” is how 9-year-old Jennifer Marquez described herself before she and her cousin got vaccinated at a free event put on by Compton Unified School District. (credit: CBS) Angella Marquez, Jennifer’s sister already received the COVID-19 vaccine, but came to support her sister. “It’s important to me to be safe from other people who have the virus and me from not...

COMPTON, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO