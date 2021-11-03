Youth Radio Callout!

Melanie Joy, PhD, is a Harvard-educated psychologist specializing in relationships, communication, and social transformation. Dr. Joy is also an internationally recognized speaker, relationship coach and trainer who’s presented her work in fifty countries across six continents. She is the eighth recipient of the Ahimsa Award—previously given to the Dalai Lama and Nelson Mandela—for her work on global nonviolence. Greg and Tom talk with Dr. Joy about the 10th anniversary edition of her bestselling book Why We Love Dogs, Eat Pigs, and Wear Cows.
Comments / 0