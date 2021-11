Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack launched last week on October 25 and was released alongside a wireless Nintendo 64 controller (and a Sega Genesis one, of course). However, the Nintendo 64 Switch controller sold out quickly, and scalpers are selling them on eBay for double the price. For example, in the UK, the controller normally retails for £39.99, but a majority of the eBay listings are going for £89.99 or more. If you were unable to get your hands on some of that Nintendo 64 Switch controller stock, I’m afraid you will have to wait a while, as the official US Nintendo Store page states that “more controllers will be available in 2022.” It doesn’t specify when in 2022, so you may be waiting a decent amount of time.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 6 DAYS AGO