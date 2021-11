Revenues at Adidas increased 3.4 percent to bring in 5.75 billion euros in the third quarter of this year – a slowdown compared to the same period in previous years. In 2020, currency-neutral revenues were down 3 percent. However, in 2019, the last “normal” year before the pandemic, revenues grew 6 percent. Over the three years previous to that – 2018, 2017 and 2016 – Adidas’ growth in the third quarter averaged over 10 percent every year.

FINANCIAL REPORTS ・ 25 MINUTES AGO