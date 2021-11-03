House passes settlement disclosure bills

HARRISBURG – The PA House State Government Committee has approved legislation authored by PA House Speaker, Rep. Bryan Cutler of Lancaster County requiring audits of election results at the state and county levels for all future elections. House Bill 1482 does not include any directives to audit any previous elections and would apply to future elections in PA. Cutler said his bill would ensure all voters know their vote was counted accurately, securely, and in a timely manner. The bill now goes for further consideration before the full House. Two other election related bills passed the committee. Senate Bill 738, sponsored by York County Sen. Kristin Phillips-Hill, would require the Department of State to post to its website a tracker for the public to monitor every step and action item the department is taking to ensure proper compliance to carry out a proposed constitutional amendment. The other measure, House Bill 2044 would end private funding for public elections in the Commonwealth.

PENNSYLVANIA STATE ・ 17 HOURS AGO