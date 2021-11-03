CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

House passes settlement disclosure bills

By WGVU News
wgvunews.org
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSome details about sexual assault or harassment settlements involving elected officials could become public upon request. That’s under a pair of bills passed today in...

www.wgvunews.org

Comments / 0

bpr.org

Biden urges House to pass social spending bill and infrastructure bill

President Biden is calling on House Democrats to support two bills that represent the bulk of his legislative agenda ahead of an expected vote on Friday, following months of tense-in party negotiations among Democrats. "Right now, we stand on the cusp of historic economic progress: two bills that together will...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Denver Channel

House finally passes bipartisan infrastructure bill

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The House of Representatives finally passed a $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure package late Friday. The bill had been held up since August—when it passed the Senate with a 69-30 vote. In the House, the vote was 228-206— with more than a dozen Republicans joining Democrats in voting...
CONGRESS & COURTS
wesb.com

House Passes Volunteer Firefighter Tax Credit Bill

A bill authorizing property tax exemptions for volunteer firefighters passed the State House overwhelmingly yesterday. HB397, introduced by Representative Clint Owlett of Tioga County, would allow school districts to offer active volunteers a tax credit of up to 100% of their property tax liability. The House approved the bill 199-0...
CONGRESS & COURTS
x1071.com

Wisconsin Assembly passes workforce housing bills

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The Wisconsin Assembly has passed a package of bills touted by Republicans and the state’s building and real estate industries as a way to create more affordable housing for workers, reduce regulations and reform outdated practices. The Assembly passed the measures on Tuesday. A tight housing...
MADISON, WI
buckeyefirearms.org

House Committee Passes HB 227 Constitutional Carry Bill

On Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021, the Ohio House Government Oversight Committee approved Substitute House Bill 227 and passed it out of committee on a party line vote of 8 to 4. If it becomes law, this would make Ohio the 22nd state to allow people to carry a concealed firearm without a license.
POLITICS
WSMV

Bill making all health orders go under governor passes House

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Tennessee House of Representatives passed a bill that would make health orders for all 95 counties under the governor's direction and the governor's office. Previously, especially during the pandemic, leaders in Davidson, Hamilton, Knox, Madison, Shelby, and Sullivan counties could make their health orders. HB9076...
NASHVILLE, TN
13abc.com

Ohio domestic violence bill passes House vote

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - An Ohio bill aimed at strengthening domestic violence laws is one step closer to becoming law after passing a legislative hurdle on Wednesday. Aisha’s Law, or House Bill 3, passed the Ohio House on Wednesday in a 91-2 vote. It’s names after Aisha Fraser, an Ohio teacher who was killed by her ex-husband in 2018.
OHIO STATE
wgvunews.org

Michigan rep. introduces bill barring federal vaccine mandate enforcement

A U.S. congressman representing mid-Michigan has introduced legislation to block enforcement of a Biden-administration vaccine rule. The federal government plans to require companies with 100 or more employees to make sure their workers are either vaccinated against COVID-19 or getting tested weekly for the virus that causes it. Republican Rep....
MICHIGAN STATE
wgvunews.org

House Dems roll out election bills; offer contrast to GOP proposals

Michigan House Democrats rolled out an agenda Wednesday to make voting easier, especially for voters who want to vote by absentee ballot. The House Democratic package stands in contrast to more restrictive Republican plans, such as requiring voters to present an I-D. Representative Karen Whitsett is a Democrat on the...
U.S. POLITICS
lowerbuckstimes.com

PACENET expansion bill passes House

Legislation sponsored by state Rep. Wendi Thomas to reform the PACENET program has passed the House of Representatives. “The General Assembly passes bills each year to allow seniors to stay enrolled if the COLA they received from Social Security is the only increase in their income,” Thomas said. “This has caused a disparity in income levels between those already in the program and those signing up for the first time. This bill is an opportunity to fix this issue.”
CONGRESS & COURTS
wgel.com

TIF Bill Passes IL House & Senate

The quest by the City of Greenville to extend the Downtown TIF District by 12 years is one signature away from becoming reality. At the veto session Thursday, the Illinois House of Representatives and Senate passed the legislation to allow the extension. It now requires the signature of Governor J....
ILLINOIS STATE
wgvunews.org

Whitmer vetoes bill allowing tax breaks for donations to private school funds

Governor Gretchen Whitmer vetoed legislation Friday that would have allowed tax breaks for donations to funds that provide financial support to private schools. The governor said that would violate the state constitution. The Republican-controlled Legislature sent bills to the Democratic governor that would have allowed tax-deductible donations to accounts set...
EDUCATION
@JohnLocke

InFAKEstructure Bill Passes US House

Thirteen Republicans voted with the House Democrats on Friday to pass H.R. 3684, the $1.2 trillion “infrastructure” bill. Only 11%, $110 billion, is for traditional infrastructure. This is much less than the $159 billion dedicated to traditional infrastructure in the original version of the bill, the American Jobs Plan. The...
CONGRESS & COURTS
wdac.com

Election Related Bills Pass PA House Committee

HARRISBURG – The PA House State Government Committee has approved legislation authored by PA House Speaker, Rep. Bryan Cutler of Lancaster County requiring audits of election results at the state and county levels for all future elections. House Bill 1482 does not include any directives to audit any previous elections and would apply to future elections in PA. Cutler said his bill would ensure all voters know their vote was counted accurately, securely, and in a timely manner. The bill now goes for further consideration before the full House. Two other election related bills passed the committee. Senate Bill 738, sponsored by York County Sen. Kristin Phillips-Hill, would require the Department of State to post to its website a tracker for the public to monitor every step and action item the department is taking to ensure proper compliance to carry out a proposed constitutional amendment. The other measure, House Bill 2044 would end private funding for public elections in the Commonwealth.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
bgindependentmedia.org

House committee passes bill allowing for concealed carry of guns without training

An Ohio House committee passed legislation Thursday that would allow most Ohioans who are 21 years of age and up to lawfully carry a concealed firearm. Current law allows Ohioans to carry concealed weapons after completing eight hours of training and submitting an application to their county sheriff, who conducts a background check. House Bill 227, if passed, would remove the training and application requirements for anyone who is of age and not prohibited from carrying a weapon by state or federal law.
POLITICS
cwcolumbus.com

Ohio House passes bill expanding victim support

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Ohio House on Wednesday passed Senate Bill 36 in a bipartisan vote, expanding access to the state's victim compensation program and helping to improve public safety. The bill was strongly supported by crime victims across the state, including the Alliance for Safety and Justice (ASJ)...
OHIO STATE
Arizona Mirror

Supreme Court unanimously strikes down mask mandate, ‘critical race theory’ bans

The Arizona Supreme Court found that several provisions of the 2022 budget, including a controversial ban on face mask mandates in K-12 schools, violate a provision of the state constitution requiring individual bills to encompass a single subject.  The ruling will likely bring about a seismic shift in the way lawmakers craft future budgets.  Less […] The post Supreme Court unanimously strikes down mask mandate, ‘critical race theory’ bans appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
CONGRESS & COURTS
kttn.com

House passes bill to expand internet access

House Transportation and Infrastructure Ranking Member Sam Graves issued the following statement after his legislation, the Eliminating Barriers to Rural Internet Development Grant Eligibility (E-BRIDGE) Act passed the House of Representatives with strong bipartisan support on Thursday. The E-BRIDGE Act will now head to the Senate for further consideration. “The...
CONGRESS & COURTS

