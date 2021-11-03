CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Niagara, NY

Making 3,500 poppies felt like helping the war cause, volunteer says

By Evan Saunders
niagaranow.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNearly 3,500 bright red hand-crocheted poppies now adorn the Niagara-on-the-Lake Museum’s facade to honour Remembrance Day. Volunteer Terry Mactaggart likened the weeks of work making the poppies to the experiences of women during the Great War. “You really almost felt like you were helping with the war cause,” Mactaggart...

www.niagaranow.com

KTVL

Volunteer shortages causing strain on local veteran services

White City, Ore. — After years of military service, many veterans require medical care and have frequent appointments, but oftentimes have no way of getting to them. Disabled American Veterans, or DAV for short, is a nonprofit organization that helps veterans in a variety of ways, including transporting veterans to medical appointments through volunteer drivers. To date, DAV has transported 240,000 veterans across the United States. However, with the Covid-19 pandemic continuing across the country, volunteers are scarce, and rides aren’t as abundant.
WHITE CITY, OR
Shropshire Star

Peter Rhodes on crash anxiety, late poppies and the human cost of war

“A really scary experience” was how a Network Rail executive described the train collision in Salisbury. I bet. When we travel by air or road, most of us have a certain anxiety about a crash. But trains are so big, solid and dependable that we never expect anything to go wrong. When it does, “really scary” hardly begins to describe it.
CHINA
niagaranow.com

NOTL pays tribute to animals-of-war

The sufferings of war are not reserved for man alone. It is estimated that eight million horses died in active service during the First World War and the purple poppy is growing as a symbol of animal sacrifice in the service of man’s most violent indulgence. Cinderella, a 16-year-old percheron...
NIAGARA, NY
Niagara, NY
Lifestyle
Niagara Falls, NY
Society
City
Niagara, NY
City
Niagara Falls, NY
Niagara Falls, NY
Lifestyle
Niagara, NY
Society
niagaranow.com

Editorial: A century of remembrance

A century ago, when the red poppy was chosen as a gesture to commemorate the sacrifices of those who went to war, could the people of that era ever have imagined how enduring and endearing a symbol it would turn out to be?. Much has changed in the 100 years...
AFGHANISTAN
BBC

Birmingham Poppy Day: Volunteers hope to raise £50,000

After 22 years in the military, former soldier Darrin Owen was back in the ranks on Wednesday - joining more than 200 members of the Armed Forces and 100 volunteers in Birmingham hoping to raise £50,000 in one day. Poppy sellers returned to the city for the first time in...
CHARITIES
Person
Sarah Kaufman
987thebull.com

Volunteer To Help Disabled Veterans

Disabled American Veterans is a group that helps disabled veterans. It is nothing more than a group dedicated to helping those who answered the call when their country needed them, and paid a costly price for doing so. What’s great about Disabled American Veterans is that you don’t need any...
ADVOCACY
bobvila.com

Solved! What Does a Green Porch Light Mean?

Q: My new neighbors’ front porch light is green, rather than white or yellow. I know that a blue porch light signifies support for the police (and autism awareness), but a green light is new to me. Can you shed some light on this situation?. A: In November each year,...
WALMART
Shropshire Star

Volunteers needed to help elderly patients

A national charity is looking to recruit more volunteers for its Home from Hospital service in south Shropshire. Age UK's Telford & Wrekin service provides short term assistance, either on returning home after hospital treatment or to prevent inappropriate hospital admission. The service is tailored to individual needs and local...
CHARITIES
#Volunteers#Poppies#Poppy#War#Davy Tree Service#European#The Niagara Falls Museum#Notl
darientimes.com

Letter to the Editor: Volunteers helped make Fireside Party a success

On behalf of the Darien Nature Center, I would like to thank every sponsor, volunteer, and guest who supported our 4th Annual Fireside Fundraising Party on Oct. 16. General admission tickets to the event sold out far in advance — a first for the Nature Center!. Fireside is an enormous...
DARIEN, CT
niagaranow.com

Remembrance Day: High Flight

Sunward I've climbed, and joined the tumbling mirth. You have not dreamed of – wheeled and soared and swung. My eager craft through footless halls of air ... I've topped the wind-swept heights with easy grace. Where never lark, or even eagle flew – And, while with silent lifting mind...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
niagaranow.com

Exploring Photos with the NOTL Museum: Armistice celebration

Hostilities of the First World War ended on Nov. 11, 1918, at the 11th hour. A war that was thought to only take months to conclude lasted more than four years. When the word spread here many took to the streets in parades of celebration and, no doubt, relief. Soldiers still training at Niagara Camp, mostly from Poland, joined in the festivities. You can notice a makeshift jail in the centre of the parade with many dressed up in various costumes, including one as the Kaiser. Signs say things such as "Burn the Kaiser" and "Can’t get to Paris, Bound for Hell." This photograph of the armistice celebrations was taken from the north side of Queen Street, near King. Although it didn’t exist then, the clock tower would be built just to the right of this photo. The buildings in the background from the right are the current LCBO, the Owl and the Pussycat, other small shops and the old fire hall building as well. As you walk by the clock tower this week, you can imagine the jubilation felt by many who couldn’t wait to have their family members home safe. Remember those who fought for us back then and those who have since defended our borders and our values. If you get the opportunity, visit the Niagara-on-the-Lake Museum on Castlereagh Street and see our tribute to veterans through a poppy display. Donations to the Legion can be made inside.
MUSEUMS
IFLScience

Baby In Brazil Born With 12-Centimeter-Long "True" Human Tail

A baby boy in Brazil has been born with a 12-centimeter-long (5 inches) "true" human tail, which are extremely rare with only 40 cases reported in scientific literature. The new case is described in the Journal of Pediatric Case Reports. The boy, who has been kept anonymous in the report,...
AMERICAS

