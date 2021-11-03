Interactive installation 'Magic Immersive' premieres next month in Chicago

New Philharmonic's season continues on Nov. 13-14 with "Dvorák's New World," conducted by Maestro Kirk Muspratt. Audience favorite David Taylor, the assistant principal violin for the Chicago Symphony Orchestra, returns to the MAC stage to perform one of the most technically challenging pieces of the violin repertoire, Pablo de Sarasate's challenging "Fantasy" on Bizet's opera "Carmen." The music continues with one of the most popular of all symphonies, the "New World," composed in 1893 by immigrant Antonin Dvorák, while he was the director of the National Conservatory of Music of America. Dvorák stated that he was influenced by Native American music and Black spirituals evident in the melodies within his new home country.

