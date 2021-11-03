CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Interactive installation 'Magic Immersive' premieres next month in Chicago

By Barbara Vitello
Daily Herald
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAcclaimed illusionists Penn & Teller are among the magicians participating virtually in "Magic Immersive," an interactive installation set to open Dec. 3 at the Museum of Broadcast Communications in Chicago. Magicians will also perform live as part of the...

