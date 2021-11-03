Kelly: Local races should be nonpartisan; COVID vaccines for kids are on their way

Gov. Laura Kelly on Election Day denounced partisanship in local races.

“I absolutely think they should be nonpartisan,” Kelly said Tuesday in a phone interview with The Mercury. “It’s very unfortunate that they have been caught up in the political maelstrom.”

Local elections in Kansas are by law supposed to be nonpartisan. But in recent years and particularly in this election cycle in Manhattan, partisan groups on both sides have been endorsing and pushing candidates who align with their views.

Kelly said party influence sometimes includes money coming in from the east and west coasts for races like local school boards. “I’m a firm believer that in Kansas there’s a reason that we put public schools first and foremost in our constitution,” she said. “Kansans really really value the school system. I would not like to see the partisan kind of approach to governing that we see in Washington come close to the school board and city council. I hope we get past this … what I hope is a phase.”

Vaccines for kids

Kelly said she expects to see COVID-19 vaccines available for 5- to 11-year-olds in Kansas this week.

Kelly on Wednesday announced that Kansas will adopt the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommendations for administering the Pfizer vaccine to children 5 to 11, a group that previously wasn’t eligible. That means that all Kansans 5 and older are now eligible for the shot.

“We are geared up and ready,” Kelly told The Mercury on Tuesday. “In fact, I think we are already distributing the vaccines across the state.”

She said the state is changing its strategy slightly for this age group.

“I think we will use probably a different approach with the kids than we did initially with the adults, and that is getting the vaccines into pediatricians’ offices, other local health care providers, maybe health clinics because that’s where kids ordinarily go to get vaccinated. We’ve been working with pediatricians all across the state and family practitioners. They are geared up.”

The vaccines will still be offered for free.

“Free, safe and effective,” Kelly said.

And the governor said getting children vaccinated will be key as the entities move toward loosening other COVID-prevention measures, like mask-wearing.

“I think that’s incredibly important, because right now that’s the age group where we’re seeing the highest percentage of infections,” Kelly said. “As we’re talking about relaxing some off the other safety protocols, it’s imperative that we get that age group vaccinated just as soon as possible so they’re not at great risk.”