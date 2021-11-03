Sports short: EOU baseball picked to finish sixth in Cascade Collegiate Conference

Eastern Oregon University infielder Carsten Manderbach gets ready for a pitch during the 2021 spring season. The Mountaineers were picked sixth in the Cascade Collegiate Conference preseason coaches’ poll on Monday, Nov. 1, 2021. Eastern Oregon University/Contributed Photo, File

LA GRANDE — College baseball is right around the corner, as Eastern Oregon University enters its second season since being reinstated as a program last year.

The Cascade Collegiate Conference released its preseason coaches’ poll on Monday, Nov. 1, ranking Eastern sixth out of seven teams. The Mountaineers received 13 points, while Lewis-Clark State was unanimously picked to win the conference with 49 points.

Eastern is coming off its inaugural season, finishing 5-27 in the conference and 5-31 overall. While it was difficult to find wins, there was a buzz in La Grande having collegiate baseball back in town. The Mountaineers will look to build from the ground up and compete with other conference foes this year.

The University of British Columbia was picked second in the conference following a year of no competition.

The Thunderbirds were unable to travel to play conference opponents due to COVID-19 border closures.

Eastern beat out Bushnell by three points in the preseason poll. The Beacons are returning to the diamond after 50 years of not having the sport.

The Mountaineers will have a chance to prove the predictions wrong right off the bat, opening their season with a four-game series at Lewis-Clark State on Feb. 25. Eastern’s first home series of the year begins on March 4 against the College of Idaho.