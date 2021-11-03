CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
La Grande, OR

Sports short: EOU baseball picked to finish sixth in Cascade Collegiate Conference

By DAVIS CARBAUGH The Observer
La Grande Observer
La Grande Observer
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TTl13_0clpASbR00
Eastern Oregon University infielder Carsten Manderbach gets ready for a pitch during the 2021 spring season. The Mountaineers were picked sixth in the Cascade Collegiate Conference preseason coaches’ poll on Monday, Nov. 1, 2021. Eastern Oregon University/Contributed Photo, File

LA GRANDE — College baseball is right around the corner, as Eastern Oregon University enters its second season since being reinstated as a program last year.

The Cascade Collegiate Conference released its preseason coaches’ poll on Monday, Nov. 1, ranking Eastern sixth out of seven teams. The Mountaineers received 13 points, while Lewis-Clark State was unanimously picked to win the conference with 49 points.

Eastern is coming off its inaugural season, finishing 5-27 in the conference and 5-31 overall. While it was difficult to find wins, there was a buzz in La Grande having collegiate baseball back in town. The Mountaineers will look to build from the ground up and compete with other conference foes this year.

The University of British Columbia was picked second in the conference following a year of no competition.

The Thunderbirds were unable to travel to play conference opponents due to COVID-19 border closures.

Eastern beat out Bushnell by three points in the preseason poll. The Beacons are returning to the diamond after 50 years of not having the sport.

The Mountaineers will have a chance to prove the predictions wrong right off the bat, opening their season with a four-game series at Lewis-Clark State on Feb. 25. Eastern’s first home series of the year begins on March 4 against the College of Idaho.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oregon College Sports
City
La Grande, OR
State
Idaho State
Local
Oregon Sports
La Grande, OR
Sports
La Grande, OR
College Sports
The Associated Press

Myanmar court sentences US journalist to 11 years in jail

BANGKOK (AP) — A court in military-ruled Myanmar on Friday sentenced detained U.S. journalist Danny Fenster to 11 years in prison after finding him guilty on several charges including incitement for allegedly spreading false or inflammatory information. Fenster, the managing editor of the online magazine Frontier Myanmar, was also found...
WORLD
The Hill

Jan. 6 panel demands Meadows testify Friday or risk contempt charge

The House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol riot is demanding former Trump White House chief of staff Mark Meadows testify before the panel on Friday or risk potential contempt charges. The committee subpoenaed Meadows and other former Trump administration officials in September for documents and testimony. The letter...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Baseball#Collegiate Baseball#Eastern Oregon University#Eou#Mountaineers#Lewis Clark State#Thunderbirds#Beacons#The College Of Idaho
La Grande Observer

La Grande Observer

La Grande, OR
385
Followers
141
Post
32K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for La Grande Observer

Comments / 0

Community Policy