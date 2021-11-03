K-State freshman guard's season put on hold

Kansas State guard Maximus Edwards’ freshman season already has been put on hold.

Head coach Bruce Weber said Monday during the team’s media day that Edwards recently suffered a recurrence of an injury that dates back to his high school career. Because of that, Edwards isn’t expected to take the floor any time soon.

“We’re going to have to go do something again (to correct the injury),” Weber said, “so we probably won’t have him for a while at least.”

A three-star recruit from Stratford, Conn., Edwards recently had a standout performance in the team’s open scrimmage at Bramlage Coliseum last month. Though the Wildcats weren’t counting on him to be a major contributor this season, Weber said the loss still hurts.

“I thought he could be an X-factor for us, because he gives us the new modern kind of small ball forward who can do some stuff at the hoop, can run, rebound — all that,” Weber said, “and if you watch the scrimmage in Bramlage — which I thought that was his best surge of play that he had — you got excited about it.

“Then a couple days later he said, ‘Coach, my leg is hurting.’ We had to shut him down a little bit, but he could have given some depth there at that position. And it’s sad. It is what it is, but it means somebody else has to step up.”