Manhattan, KS

Auditor satisfied with city government's financial statements in 2020

By Christian Bright cbright@themercury.com
The Manhattan Mercury
The Manhattan Mercury
 7 days ago

The Manhattan City Commission on Tuesday approved the 2020 city audit.

BT&Co in Topeka conducted the audit. The auditor said it was satisfied with the financial statements and gave the city its highest audit opinion.

The city also eliminated a prior identified deficiency related to payroll with some employees approving their own timesheets.

The city had $6.8 million in federal expenditures related to the U.S. Departments of Agriculture, Housing and Urban Development, Transportation, Treasury, Homeland Security, and the Interior.

Rina Neal, director of finance for the Manhattan city government, said the city had no material weaknesses identified related to the federal grants that the city received.

“The majority of the money ($4.2 million) came from COVID-19 coronavirus relief fund,” she said.

Administrators will meet with the city’s Municipal Audit Committee in January to begin discussing the plan for the 2021 audit.

The Manhattan Mercury

The Manhattan Mercury

Manhattan, KS
