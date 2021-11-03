CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trane Technologies, impacted by project delays, falls short on earnings in Q3

By John Downey
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTrane Technologies missed earnings expectations in a third quarter marked by continued inflation and hurt by about $150 million in project delays caused mainly by supply-chain issues. “Global supply chains, logistics systems and labor markets remain tight, and inflation is persistent,” CEO David Regnery told analysts today on the...

bizjournals

SeaWorld Entertainment rakes in record-breaking Q3 financials, despite no overseas visitors

SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. (NYSE: SEAS) has earned more revenue in third-quarter 2021 than ever in its history, despite the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic. The Orlando-based marine theme park operator shared its third-quarter 2021 results on Nov. 9, which showed $1.13 billion in revenue for the first nine months of the year, up 3% from $1.1 billion for the same time in 2019, the year before the Covid-19 pandemic began.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
bizjournals

3D Systems beats earnings projections in another strong quarter

Rock Hill-based additive manufacturer 3D Systems Corp. notched another strong quarter as shown by its earnings report today. The company continued its momentum under new CEO Jeffrey Graves as it continues to bounce back from Covid-related challenges. 3D Systems (NYSE: DDD) reported a net income of $292.7 million for the...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Recap: Helios Technologies Q3 Earnings

Helios Technologies (NYSE:HLIO) reported its Q3 earnings results on Monday, November 8, 2021 at 08:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Helios Technologies their estimated earnings by 33.75%, reporting an EPS of $1.07 versus an estimate of $0.8, which surprised analysts. Revenue was up $100,596,000 from...
MARKETS
MarketWatch

Expensify raises expected pricing of IPO

Expensify Inc. on Monday raised the expected pricing range for its upcoming initial public offering. The company, which aims to simplify the process of building expense reports, now expects an IPO price of $25 to $27 a share. The company previously expected $23 to $25 a share. Expensify plans to offer 2.61 million shares through the IPO, while selling shareholders plan to offer 7.12 million. The company would raise about $70.5 million at the high end of its raised range. Expensify generated $65.0 million in revenue during the first six months of 2021, up from $40.6 million in the first six months of 2020. The company also generated $14.7 million in net income during the first six months of the year, up from $3.5 million in the first six months of 2020. Expensify is looking to go public amid a 20% rise in the Renaissance IPO ETF over the past 12 months. The S&P 500 is up 34% over that span.
STOCKS
Front Office Sports

DraftKings Revenue Falls Short in Q3

DraftKings generated $213 million in revenue in Q3 2021 — a 60% increase year-over-year — but missed Wall Street estimates of $236.1 million for the quarter partly because of unfavorable NFL game outcomes. Jason Park, DraftKings CFO, said revenue “would have been $40 million higher” in Q3 if NFL games...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
CNBC

Microchip Technology CEO on record Q3 earnings results

Ganesh Moorthy, Microchip Technology CEO, joins 'TechCheck' to discuss the company's record third-quarter results. Moorthy also discusses what supply looks like in the semiconductor space and when inventory will return to more normal levels.
MARKETS
Benzinga

Shares of Wayfair Fall on Back of Mixed Q3 Earnings

Home furniture marketplace Wayfair posted a mixed Q3 2021 earnings report on Thursday, beating consensus analyst estimates on adjusted earnings per share while missing on revenue. The e-commerce firm reported revenue of $3.1 billion, down 18.7% year-over-year from Q3 2020's $3.8 billion. The company also lost $718.5 million quarter-over-quarter, the...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Analyst Ratings For Trane Technologies

Analysts have provided the following ratings for Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 4 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, Trane Technologies has an average price target of $192.0 with a high of $217.00 and a low of $163.00.
MARKETS
sgbonline.com

Bogs Q3 Sales Impacted By Production And Shipping Delays

Weyco Group Inc. reported net sales for the third quarter of 2021 rose 16.2 percent to $61.8 million compared to third quarter 2020 net sales of $53.2 million. Operating earnings were $6.7 million for the quarter compared to operating losses of $3.8 million in last year’s third quarter. Net earnings rose to $5.1 million, or $0.52 per diluted share, from net losses of $5.9 million, or $0.60 per diluted share, in the third quarter of 2020.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
investing.com

Activision Blizzard Earnings Beat in Q3; Holiday Quarter Guidance Falls Short

Investing.com - Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) reported Tuesday third-quarter results that beat analysts' forecasts and in-line revenue following a slowdown in monthly active users amid the reopening of the economy. Activision Blizzard shares gained 0.89% in after-hours trade following the report. Activision Blizzard announced earnings per share of 72 cents on...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Akamai Technologies: Q3 Earnings Insights

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) reported its Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, November 2, 2021 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Akamai Technologies their estimated earnings by 4.32%, reporting an EPS of $1.45 versus an estimate of $1.39, which did not surprise analysts. Revenue was up...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
investing.com

Uber Technologies: Q3 Earnings Preview

Uber Technologies, the company that connects consumers with ride services, merchants and food delivery services as well as public transportation networks is set to report thitd quarter (Q3) 2021 earnings on 4 November 2021. What ‘the Street’ expects from Uber Q3 2021 results?. In Uber’s preceding quarterly results (Q2 2021)...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
sgbonline.com

Columbia Sportswear’s Q3 Impacted By Delayed Inventory Receipts

Columbia Sportswear Co. reported sales in the third quarter ended September 30 came in below Wall Street’s targets as supply chain constraints impacted U.S. wholesale shipments. Earnings, however, topped estimates due to favorable gross margins, expense management and early-season Fall 2021 sell-through which has been healthy. The company raised its...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Android Central

Amazon Q3 earnings fall short, blames labor shortage and higher wages

Amazon announced its Q3 financial earnings ending in September. The company reported just over $110 billion in revenue, missing analysts' expectations by nearly $1 billion. Amazon expects a weak Q4 due to labor shortages and higher wages. While Amazon continues to rake in billions each quarter, the company also continues...
BUSINESS

