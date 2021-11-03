November 2021

Like Laurence Olivier, whose 1944 film version of Henry V inspired a wave of Shakespearean films by the likes of Orson Welles and Akira Kurosawa, Kenneth Branagh’s Henry V, his first film (his latest, the autobiographical Belfast, comes out Nov. 12), ignited its own era of Bard-mania in Hollywood in 1989.
Unlike Olivier, however, Branagh grew up loving American movies, and he’s credited with infusing the language of mainstream cinema into Shakespeare’s text. When he was 9, Branagh and his working-class family left Belfast, Northern Ireland, amid the violence of the Troubles and settled in Reading, England. After studying acting at...
Comments / 0