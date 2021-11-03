CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Facebook removes Ethiopian PM's post for inciting violence

By CARA ANNA, AMANDA SEITZ - Associated Press
 6 days ago

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Facebook says it has removed a post by Ethiopia’s prime minister that urged citizens to rise up and...

quillette.com

Ethiopia’s Stunning Battlefield Reversal

A year is a long time during warfare, and the Tigray conflict that began last November has now been flipped on its head. Not many observers saw the current scenario coming. The world’s recurring tendency to forget Ethiopia, noted by the eminent 18th-century British historian Edward Gibbon, has reasserted itself. Now the media are rushing to catch up with the changing tide of battle.
POLITICS
The Jewish Press

Report: Mossad Foiled Multiple Iranian Attacks on Israelis in Africa

Israel’s international espionage agency, the Mossad, has foiled multiple attacks by Iranian agents on Israeli businesspeople and tourists, according to a report broadcast Sunday night by Channel 12 television news. The attacks targeted Israelis in at least three countries on the African continent: Tanzania, Senegal and Ghana, according to the...
MIDDLE EAST
Abiy Ahmed
#Ethiopian#Addis Ababa#Ap#Meta#The Associated Press
AFP

UN envoy visits Tigray, pleads for humanitarian access

The UN undersecretary for humanitarian affairs visited Ethiopia's Tigray region Sunday, pleading for greater access for aid to civilians amid escalating clashes between rebel and government forces. During a visit to Tigrayan capital Mekele, Martin Griffiths met with the region's "de facto authorities" and insisted on "the need for humanitarian access and protection of civilians through all areas under their control," according to a UN spokesperson. Griffiths later returned to Addis Ababa. Other sources said Griffiths was in Mekele at the same time as Olusegun Obasanjo, the African Union's high representative for the Horn of Africa, who was there to meet with Debretsion Gebremichael, head of the Tigray People's Liberation Front.
UNITED NATIONS
The Independent

Mexican leader: Richest in world should pay to help poorest

Mexico’s president warned Tuesday that the world is sliding from “civilization to barbarity” and called for the thousand richest people, the thousand largest private corporations and the 20 major economies to improve life for the 750 million people now existing on less than $2 dollars a day.Andrés Manuel López Obrador told the U.N. Security Council that this proposal could generate around $1 billion annually, which should go directly to the world’s poorest people “without any intermediaries, through a card or personalized electronic wallet.”In a scathing speech to the U.N.’s most powerful body, the Mexican leader sharply criticized the world’s...
ADVOCACY
Ethiopia
Technology
Politics
Africa
Facebook
UN News Centre

UN chief extremely concerned by escalation of violence in Ethiopia

The UN Secretary-General, António Guterres, is extremely concerned by the escalation of violence in Ethiopia and the recent declaration of a state of emergency. . In a statement released on Tuesday afternoon local time in New York, his Spokesperson said “the stability of Ethiopia and the wider region is at stake.” 
FOOD & DRINKS
WSB Radio

People fleeing Ethiopia allege attacks, forced conscription

NAIROBI, Kenya — (AP) — A new round of deadly attacks and forced conscription has begun against ethnic Tigrayans in an area of Ethiopia now controlled by Amhara regional authorities in collaboration with soldiers from neighboring Eritrea, people fleeing over the border to Sudan tell The Associated Press as the yearlong war intensifies.
POLITICS
AFP

Leader of Ethiopia's Oromo rebels predicts victory 'very soon'

A rebel leader fighting Ethiopia's government says his troops are near the capital and preparing another attack, predicting the war would end "very soon" as diplomats rush to negotiate a ceasefire. The government is just trying to buy time, and they are trying to instigate civil war in this country, so they are calling for the nation to fight."
POLITICS
CBS News

Crisis in Ethiopia worsens as rebel forces advance toward capital

The situation in Ethiopia is worsening as rebel fighters advance toward the capital. Over the weekend, tens of thousands of people protested the latest wave of violence as Tigray forces captured nearby towns. CBS News foreign correspondent Debora Patta joins CBSN with the latest.
AFRICA
wcn247.com

UN says 16 staff members detained in Ethiopia's capital

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — The United Nations says at least 16 of its staff members have been detained in Ethiopia’s capital, Addis Ababa. A U.N. spokesman says another six were released. The U.N. has asked Ethiopia’s foreign ministry for their immediate release. The U.N. says it was given no reason for the detentions, but ethnic Tigrayans have reported widespread detentions since Ethiopia’s government declared a state of emergency last week as the country’s yearlong war escalates. A government spokesman did not immediately respond to questions about the detentions.
UNITED NATIONS
wcn247.com

UAE FM visit signals Arab world willing to engage with Syria

DAMASCUS, Syria (AP) — The foreign minister of the United Arab Emirates has met with Syria’s once widely shunned president in Damascus, sending the strongest signal yet that the Arab world is willing to re-engage with strongman Bashar Assad. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan’s visit on Tuesday comes as some Arab countries are improving relations with Syria, a decade after the country’s civil war began. Last month, the UAE’s crown prince received a telephone call from Syria's president in which they discussed strengthening relations and cooperation. The UAE reopened its embassy in Damascus in December 2018. The UAE was a supporter of the Syrian opposition.
MIDDLE EAST
AFP

Blinken urges Egypt rights progress in high-level talks

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Monday urged Egypt to make "tangible and lasting improvements" on human rights as he held wide-ranging talks with the historic ally. "Making tangible and lasting improvements on human rights is also essential to strengthening our bilateral relationship and the United States will continue to support those efforts however we can," Blinken said.
U.S. POLITICS

