The UN Security Council voted unanimously Wednesday to renew for one year the mandate of the European military mission to Bosnia and Herzegovina, despite Russian opposition to the existence of an international high representative to the Balkan country. There is no high representative or candidate to be a high representative today," said Vassily Nebenzia, the Russian ambassador to the UN. Schmidt was not in fact invited to present his report to the Security Council, which observers said could have been a sop to clear the way for Russia to vote for the renewal of the European military mission, known as Operation Althea.

MILITARY ・ 6 DAYS AGO