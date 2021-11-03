CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

UN extends EU force in Bosnia, blocks top global envoy

wcn247.com
 6 days ago

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The U.N. Security Council has voted unanimously to extend the mandate of the European Union military force in...

www.wcn247.com

Comments / 0

Related
raleighnews.net

Lithuania building border wall to stop migrants sent by Belarus

VILNIUS, Lithuania: Lithuania has began building the first part of a wall on its border with Belarus aimed at stopping migrants from the Middle East and other areas from entering the country illegally. As of August, more than 4,000 migrants had entered Lithuania from Belarus, while over 5,600 migrants were...
IMMIGRATION
AFP

UAE top diplomat on first Syria visit in over a decade

The United Arab Emirates' top diplomat met Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Damascus Tuesday, state media said, in the first such visit by a top UAE official since Syria's war began 10 years ago. The visit is widely seen as a sign of regional efforts to end Assad's diplomatic isolation as Syria grapples with a spiralling economic crisis caused by years of conflict and compounded by a spate of Western sanctions. "President Assad received UAE Foreign Minister Abdullah bin Zayed," and an accompanying delegation, the official SANA news agency said. "During the meeting, they discussed bilateral relations between the two brotherly countries and ways to develop cooperation in different sectors that are of common interest," SANA added.
MIDDLE EAST
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Un#European Union#Russia#Eu#Ap#The U N Security Council#Balkan#Bosnia Serbs#U N#Bosnian Serbs#Western
americanmilitarynews.com

Russian defense minister calls ‘constant’ US presence in Black Sea a provocation

This article was originally published by Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty and is reprinted with permission. Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu called the constant presence of the U.S. Navy in the Black Sea a provocation after another ship entered the strategic waters. “This is an almost constant attempt to test us,...
MILITARY
The Independent

Thousands of migrants aided by Belarus attempt to storm Polish border

Hundreds of migrants sought to storm the border from Belarus into Poland on Monday, cutting razor wire fences and using branches to try and climb over them.The siege escalated a crisis along the European Union’s eastern border that has been simmering for months.Poland’s interior ministry said it had rebuffed the illegal invasion and claimed the situation was under control.The Defence Ministry posted a video showing an armed Polish officer using a chemical spray through a fence at men who were trying to cut the razor wire. Some migrants threw objects at police.Video footage from Belarusian media showed people using long...
IMMIGRATION
IBTimes

US Envoy Rules Out New Bosnia War

Fears of a new conflict over Bosnia can be ruled out, a senior US diplomat said Monday after meeting the nation's ethnic Serb leader who has been accused of endangering peace. A decade after Bosnia's bloody 1990s war, the international community pressed ethnic Serbs into a joint army with the nation's ethnic Croats and Muslims.
WORLD
WBAL Radio

US envoy: Bosnia's presidency pledges no more wars

SARAJEVO, Bosnia-Herzegovina (AP) — Members of Bosnia’s collective presidency have offered assurances that there will be no repeat of ethnic clashes in the war-scarred nation, a senior U.S. diplomat said on Monday, despite deep tensions triggered by Bosnian Serb separatist moves. “The most important thing that we agreed with all...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
United Nations
The Independent

Poland ups security as migrants mass on border with Belarus

Poland has increased security at its border with Belarus on the European Union’s eastern border, after a large group of migrants in Belarus appeared to be congregating by the frontier, seeking to try to force their way into Poland, officials said Monday.Video footage from Belarusian media showed people using uprooted trees to try to get through a fence. Poland's interior ministry said it had rebuffed an attempt at illegal entry, saying the situation is under control. It posted a video showing migrants trying to force a razor fence barrier and throwing objects at Polish forces lining the fence....
POLITICS
Axios

Crisis brews in Bosnia as U.S., EU stand by

The international community's top representative in Bosnia is sounding the alarm over the "very real" possibility of a return to conflict, citing secessionist maneuvers by the Serb member of the country's tripartite presidency. Catch up quick: The end of the Bosnian war in 1995 was marked by the signing of...
POLITICS
milwaukeesun.com

Bosnia facing serious existential threat, sasy UN envoy

SARAJEVO, Bosnia: Bosnia could face its most serious "existential threat of the post-war period" if the international community does not counter the separatist actions of Bosnian Serbs, according to United Nations High Representative for Bosnia and Herzegovina Christian Schmidt. Schmidt's warning was scheduled to be presented during a briefing to...
POLITICS
US News and World Report

Bosnia's Disintegration Would Affect Entire Region, Says Peace Envoy

BERLIN (Reuters) - If a multi-ethnic Bosnia is pushed towards disintegration, that will inevitably have an impact on other unresolved conflicts in the Western Balkans such as that between Serbia and Kosovo, Bosnia's peace envoy told Reuters on Saturday. German politician Christian Schmidt, who is international High Representative in Bosnia,...
POLITICS
Telegraph

Belarus threatens to open fire on Polish soldiers who caught them smuggling 250 migrants into EU

Belarusian troops threatened to open fire on Polish soldiers who caught them escorting 250 migrants across the border in a major escalation on the edge of the EU. The incident came as Vladimir Putin signed a deal with Alexander Lukashenko, the Belarusian president, that could hand Moscow control of Belarus's borders and give Mr Putin the power to flood Europe with more migrants.
POLITICS
neworleanssun.com

UN Security Council extends authorisation of EU-led force in Bosnia and Herzegovina

New York [US], November 4 (ANI/Xinhua): The United Nations Security Council on Wednesday extended the authorization of an EU-led peacekeeping force in Bosnia and Herzegovina (BiH) for another 12 months. The UN council adopted Resolution 2604, re-authorizing European Union Force Althea (EUFOR ALTHEA) in BiH for one year, starting from...
POLITICS
AFP

UN renews mandate of EU military mission in Bosnia

The UN Security Council voted unanimously Wednesday to renew for one year the mandate of the European military mission to Bosnia and Herzegovina, despite Russian opposition to the existence of an international high representative to the Balkan country.  There is no high representative or candidate to be a high representative today," said Vassily Nebenzia, the Russian ambassador to the UN. Schmidt was not in fact invited to present his report to the Security Council, which observers said could have been a sop to clear the way for Russia to vote for the renewal of the European military mission, known as Operation Althea.
MILITARY
abc17news.com

International envoy warns of Bosnia breakup amid tensions

SARAJEVO, Bosnia-Herzegovina (AP) — The chief international representative in Bosnia is warning that the war-scarred Balkan nation could face the biggest “existential threat of the post-war period” if the international community does not curb threatened separatist actions by Bosnian Serbs. In a report scheduled for delivery to the U.N. Security Council this week, High Representative for Bosnia and Herzegovina Christian Schmidt said “the prospects of further division and conflict are very real,” if Bosnian Serb leader Milorad Dodik withdraws Serb troops from the Bosnian army and creates a separate Serb force. Bosnia’s Klix.ba portal carried excerpts of the report on Tuesday. Dodik responded by dismissing the report as “a propaganda pamphlet.”
POLITICS
Times Daily

International envoy: Bosnian Serbs trying to break up Bosnia

SARAJEVO, Bosnia-Herzegovina (AP) — The chief international representative in Bosnia is warning that the war-scarred Balkan nation could face the biggest “existential threat of the post-war period” if the international community does not curb threatened separatist actions by Bosnian Serbs. Support local journalism reporting on your community. * New Subscribers...
POLITICS
US News and World Report

EU, U.S. Working to Defuse Political Tensions in Bosnia

SARAJEVO (Reuters) - The European Union and the United States are working with Bosnian officials to try to solve a nagging political crisis, and to assist in drafting necessary electoral changes, their representatives said on Friday. The work of Bosnia's state institutions has been blocked by the Bosnian Serbs since...
POLITICS
US News and World Report

EU Top Military Official Voices Support for Bosnia's Joint Armed Forces

SARAJEVO (Reuters) - The European Union's top military official voiced support for the unified Bosnian armed forces on Thursday, after Serb leader Milorad Dodik had threatened to pull the Serb component out of the forces and form an exclusively Serb army within Bosnia. The formation of the country's joint armed...
MILITARY
abc17news.com

UN envoy blames Syria for failure of constitution talks

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The U.N. special envoy for Syria says the Syrian government’s refusal to negotiate on revisions to the country’s constitution is a key reason for the failure of talks last week that have left the road map to peace in the conflict-torn country in question. Geir Pedersen expressed his disappointment to the U.N. Security Council, saying Wednesday that the parties also failed to agree to meet again before the end of the year. But he says he will continue to engage with all parties “to address the challenges that have arisen,” saying there is an urgent need to produce results.
WORLD

Comments / 0

Community Policy