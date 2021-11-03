CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Cheyenne OBGYN Welcomes New OBGYN

By Shortgo
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCheyenne OBGYN is pleased to announce the addition of Dr. Austin Barnes, OBGYN to their team. Located at 2301 House Avenue, Suite 400 in Cheyenne, Cheyenne OBGYN provides personalized and compassionate health care in all aspects of obstetrical and gynecological care to women of...

chathamstartribune.com

Sovah welcomes new cardiology NP

DANVILLE, Va. — Sovah Health announced that Krystal Woodson, NP has joined its medical staff effective July 1 and is providing care at Cardiology Consultants. “Krystal has been an asset at Sovah Health for many years and we are thrilled to have her serve in a Nurse Practitioner role taking care of our patients and community,” said Alan Larson, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Sovah Health - Danville. “The compassionate care that she has provided in our hospital will undoubtedly help her excel as a Nurse Practitioner.”
DANVILLE, VA
guthrie.org

Guthrie Welcomes New Providers

Guthrie is pleased to welcome the following providers who have recently joined the organization:. Paula Brooks, MD is Chief Medical Officer of Guthrie Cortland Medical Center and a board-certified family medicine physician at Cortland West Road. Dr. Brooks has clinical interests in primary care services, pediatrics and family medicine. She completed her education at Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences in Bethesda, Md. and a residency at Martin Army Community Hospital in Fort Benning, Ga. She is currently welcoming new patients. If you would like to make an appointment with Dr. Brooks, call 866-488-4743.
HEALTH SERVICES
KGAB AM 650

Bottoms Up! New Bar and Grill in Cheyenne!

Ikes Bar and Grill has recently opened in Cheyenne on 122 West 6th Street!. They are open from 11 am -10 pm Tuesdays to Sunday, and closed on Mondays!. So if you are looking for a new bar this weekend, look no further than Ike's Bar and Grill!. More information...
CHEYENNE, WY
KRDO News Channel 13

Dozens of employees terminated at Parkview Medical Center over vaccine mandate

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- More than fifty employees at Parkview Medical Center were let go from the Pueblo hospital on Monday for not abiding by the state's COVID-19 vaccine requirements for health care workers. A state emergency rule from the state's Board of Health mandates all Colorado healthcare workers be fully vaccinated for COVID-19 by The post Dozens of employees terminated at Parkview Medical Center over vaccine mandate appeared first on KRDO.
PUEBLO, CO
twincitieslive.com

Midwives at Southdale ObGyn

Choosing the right women’s health care provider doesn’t mean you’re limited to just an OBGYN. At Southdale ObGyn, the team of doctors often recommends patients work with Certified Nurse Midwives to help guide them through pregnancy and childbirth. Elizabeth visits the Edina clinic location to talk with the team about how they make that decision and a young mom who says that type of team-based, integrative care was exactly what she needed.
EDINA, MN
CBS Denver

Colorado Hospitals Activate Tier 3 For Transfers As Facilities Become Overwhelmed With Patients

DENVER (CBS4)– Hospitals across Colorado have activated the highest level for the state’s Combined Hospital Transfer Center. That’s because hospitals are overwhelmed with patients. Hospitals are dealing with escalating COVID-19 cases and an increasing number of general hospitalizations. (credit: CBS) The highest level, Tier 3, allows the state and hospitals to send patients, both COVID-19 and non-COVID-19, anywhere in Colorado when one facility is full or cannot care for an acutely ill patient. The Combined Hospital Transfer Center was re-activated at Tier 1 in August when COVID-19 hospitalizations were beginning to increase. (credit: CBS) “This is an extraordinary step taken by the state’s...
HEALTH SERVICES
CBS Denver

COVID In Colorado: 11,000+ Children Ages 5-11 Get Their First COVID Vaccine

DENVER (CBS4) – More than 11,000 children between the ages of 5 and 11 have received their first shot of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine. The state estimates there are nearly one million children in this age group. Gov. Jared Polis says the goal is to have 50 percent of this group vaccinated by the end of January. Children who participated in the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine trials were invited to the state capitol Monday. Governor Polis celebrated their contributions in the fight against the virus, but the battle in Colorado is far from over. (credit: CBS) “There are 17 kids aged zero to 11...
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

CU Boulder Researchers Testing How To Un-Learn Chronic Pain

BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4) – A new, non-drug treatment is helping patients “unlearn” chronic back pain. Researchers at the University of Colorado Boulder are testing pain re-processing therapy. The psychological approach to pain management is helping many people get aspects of their lives back. In a study of 150 people, 66% of them were pain free or nearly pain-free after one month compared to 20% in the placebo group. (credit: CBS) Most maintained relief for a year. “Changes in the brain cause the pain to persist. Basically, the brain learns the pain, and what we try to do in this study was teach people how to unlearn the pain,” said Dr. Yoni Ashar, clinical psychologist and neuroscientist. Yoni says pain is always real, but if the problem starts in the brain, it can be resolved there as well.
BOULDER, CO
CBS Denver

A Year Later: Colorado COVID ICU Nurse Shares How Things Are So Much Harder

AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – Kathleen Combs has been in some of the most uncomfortable places of our times. She has now spent 19 months working in UCHealth Hospital’s COVID ICU. “My world is still fully COVID,” said Combs. She has worked in ICUs for 18 years and been a nurse for more than 20. When the hospital asked for volunteers in March of 2020, when the understanding of COVID-19 was a fraction of what’s now known, with knowledge of pulmonary issues, she figured she was right for it. “I’m one of many. I’m not the only one,” she said. (credit: CBS) All over the...
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

CDPHE: All Colorado Adults Can Get Booster Shot When Due

DENVER (CBS4) – All Colorado adults are now eligible for a COVID-19 booster shot six months after their second dose of either the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines. Recipients of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine are now eligible two months after their dose. The latest public health order from the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment prevents any vaccine administrator from turning away adults who are due for their booster. (credit: CBS) Until recently, most Colorado vaccine providers only provided boosters to individuals who met the CDC’s recommendation for booster shots. The CDC still says Americans who are over 65, live in long-term...
COLORADO STATE

