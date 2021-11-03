Contango Sets Special Meeting Date To Approve Business Combination With Independence Energy, To Be Renamed Crescent Energy Company

FORT WORTH, Texas, Nov. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Contango Oil & Gas Company (NYSE American: MCF) ("Contango") today announced that it has set December 6, 2021 as the meeting date for the special meeting of its shareholders (the "Special Meeting") to approve its proposed business combination with Independence Energy LLC ("Independence "). The parties expect that the business combination will close on or about December 7, 2021, subject to approval of the business combination by Contango's shareholders and the satisfaction of other customary closing conditions.

As previously announced, Contango and Independence have entered into a transaction agreement providing for the combination of Contango's business with the business of Independence under a new publicly traded holding company ("New PubCo"). Following completion of the business combination, New PubCo is expected to be renamed Crescent Energy Company with its Class A common stock expected to be listed on the NYSE under the symbol "CRGY."

