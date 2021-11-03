CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

Morris Animal Foundation Launches Campaign To Solve Animal Health Puzzles

By PR Newswire
 Nov. 3, 2021

DENVER, Nov. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Morris Animal Foundation wants to give animals the best gift this holiday season - a long, healthy life - with the support of passionate animal lovers everywhere. A two-month campaign, which launches today and ends December 31, will help the Foundation fund scientific research to solve today's complex animal health puzzles.

"Morris Animal Foundation has a long history of funding studies leading to new diagnostics, preventives, treatments and even cures for life-threatening diseases in pets and wildlife," said Tiffany Grunert, Morris Animal Foundation President and CEO. "But many animal health puzzles still need to be solved. A gift to the Foundation during our end-of-year campaign will help us find the missing pieces animals need to live their best lives."

To launch the campaign and make an even bigger difference for animals, the Foundation's Board of Trustees is matching all gifts, up to $200,000, through the end of the year. The matching gift allows donors to double the impact of their donation and fund even more critical animal health studies. To make a gift, donate online or call 800.243.2345.

Gifts to the Foundation this holiday season will help fund more than 150 active animal health studies, including ones that will:

In addition to direct gifts, donors can support the Foundation by ordering holiday cards , with proceeds supporting the Foundation's scientific programs. Holiday cards also are eligible for the Board of Trustees' gift match and will bring joy to family and friends while helping animals everywhere.

Morris Animal Foundation is a global leader in supporting studies to find solutions to serious health threats in animals. Since its founding in 1948, the Foundation has invested more than $142 million in over 2,800 studies that have improved the health and quality of life for dogs, cats, horses and wildlife around the world.

About Morris Animal FoundationMorris Animal Foundation's mission is to bridge science and resources to advance the health of animals. Founded by a veterinarian in 1948, we fund and conduct critical health studies for the benefit of all animals. Learn more at morrisanimalfoundation.org .

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/morris-animal-foundation-launches-campaign-to-solve-animal-health-puzzles-301415848.html

SOURCE Morris Animal Foundation

