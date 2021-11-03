CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Investigates R. R. Donnelley & Sons Company

By PR Newswire
TheStreet
TheStreet
 6 days ago

NEW YORK, Nov. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of R. R. Donnelley & Sons Company ("R. R. Donnelley & Sons" or the "Company") (RRD) - Get R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company Report, in connection with the proposed acquisition of the Company by affiliates of Atlas Holdings LLC ("Atlas"). Under the terms of the merger agreement, the Company's shareholders will receive $8.52 per share in cash for each share of R. R. Donnelley & Sons common stock that they hold. The all-cash transaction is valued at approximately $2.1 billion.

If you own R. R. Donnelley & Sons shares and wish to discuss this investigation or have any questions concerning this notice or your rights or interests, visit our website:

https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/rrd Or please contact: Joshua Rubin, Esq.WeissLaw LLP305 Broadway, 7 th Floor New York, NY 10007 (212) 682-3025 (888) 593-4771 stockinfo@weisslawllp.com

WeissLaw LLP is investigating whether (i) R. R. Donnelley & Sons' board of directors acted in the best interests of Company shareholders in agreeing to the proposed transaction, (ii) the $8.52 per-share merger consideration adequately compensates R. R. Donnelley & Sons' shareholders, and (iii) all information regarding the sales process and valuation of the transaction will be fully and fairly disclosed.

WeissLaw LLP has litigated hundreds of stockholder class and derivative actions for violations of corporate and fiduciary duties. We have recovered over a billion dollars for defrauded clients and obtained important corporate governance relief in many of these cases. If you have information or would like legal advice concerning possible corporate wrongdoing (including insider trading, waste of corporate assets, accounting fraud, or materially misleading information), consumer fraud (including false advertising, defective products, or other deceptive business practices), or anti-trust violations, please email us at stockinfo@weisslawllp.com

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shareholder-alert-weisslaw-llp-investigates-r-r-donnelley--sons-company-301415724.html

SOURCE WeissLaw LLP

Comments / 0

Related
TheStreet

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Robbins LLP Informs Investors That Silverback Therapeutics, Inc. (SBTX) Is Being Sued For Misleading Investors

Shareholder rights law firm Robbins LLP informs investors that a class action was filed on behalf of all persons and entities that purchased Silverback Therapeutics, Inc. (SBTX) securities (i) pursuant to the Company's initial public offering ("IPO") or (ii) between December 3, 2020 and September 10, 2020. The complaint alleges violations of the Securities Act of 1933 and Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Silverback is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that develops tissue-targeted therapeutics. Its lead product candidate is SBT6050, which is in a Phase I/Ib clinical trial.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Robbins LLP Reminds Investors Of Class Action Lawsuit Against ON24, Inc. (ONTF)

Shareholder rights law firm Robbins LLP reminds investors that a class action was filed on behalf of all persons and entities that purchased ON24, Inc. (ONTF) securities in connection with the Company's February 2021 initial public offering ("IPO"), for violations of the Securities Act of 1933. On24 purports to be a leading, cloud-based digital experience platform that enables businesses to convert customer engagement into revenue through interactive webinar experiences, virtual event experiences, and multimedia content experiences.
LAW
TheStreet

Creative Medical Technology Holdings Announces Implementation Of Reverse Stock Split In Preparation For Planned Uplisting To The Nasdaq Capital Market

PHOENIX, Nov. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- (OTC-CELZ) Creative Medical Technology Holdings, Inc. (the "Company"), a commercial stage biotechnology company focused on immunology, urology, neurology and orthopedics using adult stem cell treatments and interrelated regenerative technologies for the treatment of multiple indications, today announced its intention to effect a 1-for-500 reverse split of its common stock in preparation for a planned listing of the Company's securities on The Nasdaq Capital Market ("Nasdaq"). The reverse stock split will become effective at the open of business on Wednesday, November 10, 2021, and the Company's common stock will begin trading on the OTC Markets system on a split-adjusted basis under the temporary ticker symbol "CELZD" at that time. The fifth character "D" will remain appended to the Company's symbol for 20 business days or until the Company is listed on Nasdaq, whichever comes first, at which point the Company's trading symbol will revert back to "CELZ." The new CUSIP number for the Company's common stock is 22529Y 309.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Llp#Board Of Directors#Insider Trading#Weisslaw Llp#The Company Rrb#Atlas Holdings Llc
TheStreet

Meredith Corporation Announces Anticipated Distribution Date Of The Previously-Announced Spin-Off In Connection With The Gray Merger

DES MOINES, Iowa, Nov. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Meredith Corporation (MDP) - Get Meredith Corporation Report (the "Company" or "Meredith") announced today that its Board of Directors has approved the distribution (the "Distribution") of (i) one share of Meredith Holdings Corporation ("New Meredith") common stock for each share of common stock of the Company and (ii) one share of New Meredith class B common stock for each share of class B stock of the Company held of record as of November 19, 2021 (the "Record Date").
BUSINESS
TheStreet

IHC Merger Investigation: Halper Sadeh LLP Announces Investigation Into Whether The Sale Of Independence Holding Company Is Fair To Shareholders; Investors Are Encouraged To Contact The Firm - IHC

Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, is investigating whether the sale of Independence Holding Company (IHC) - Get Independence Holding Company Report to Geneve Holdings, Inc. for $57.00 per share in cash is fair to Independence shareholders. Halper Sadeh encourages Independence shareholders to click here to learn...
BUSINESS
TheStreet

ROSEN, A LEADING LAW FIRM, Encourages Silverback Therapeutics, Inc. Investors With Losses In Excess Of $100K To Secure Counsel Before Important Deadline In Securities Class Action - SBTX

NEW YORK, Nov. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- WHY:Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, announces the filing of a class action lawsuit on behalf of purchasers of the securities of Silverback Therapeutics, Inc. (SBTX) : (1) pursuant and/or traceable to the registration statement and prospectus issued in connection with the Company's December 3, 2020 initial public offering ("IPO"); and/or (2) between December 3, 2020 and September 10, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period"). A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than January 4, 2022.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
TheStreet

View, Inc. Provides Update On Audit Committee Independent Investigation And 2021 Revenue Guidance

MILPITAS, Calif., Nov. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- View, Inc. (NASDAQ: VIEW, "View"), the leader in smart building technologies, today provided an update on its previously disclosed Audit Committee independent investigation, an update on 2021 revenue guidance and the Company's continuing business momentum. Audit Committee Substantially Completes its Independent InvestigationThe...
MILPITAS, CA
TheStreet

INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices Of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation Of Oak Street Health, Inc. (OSH) On Behalf Of Investors

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith announces an investigation on behalf of Oak Street Health, Inc. ("Oak Street" or the "Company") (OSH) investors concerning the Company's possible violations of federal securities laws. On November 8, 2021, after the market closed, Oak Street disclosed that the U.S. Department of Justice ("DOJ")...
BUSINESS
TheStreet

View CEO Message To Employees, Customers And Shareholders

MILPITAS, Calif., Nov. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- View, Inc. (NASDAQ: VIEW, "View"), the leader in smart building technologies, today posted the following message on its website, www.view.com:. "To View employees, customers, and shareholders,. Today we announced the substantial completion of View's Audit Committee investigation that found material errors in...
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Rover Announces Confidential Submission Of Draft Registration Statement For Secondary Offering

SEATTLE, Nov. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rover Group, Inc. ("Rover") (NASDAQ: ROVR), the world's largest online marketplace for pet care, today announced that it has confidentially submitted a draft registration statement on Form S-1 with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") relating to a proposed public offering of its Class A common stock. All of the shares will be sold by stockholders of Rover that were investors in A Place for Rover, Inc. ("Legacy Rover") prior to its merger with Nebula Caravel Acquisition Corp. and are subject to restrictions on the resale of the shares they acquired in connection with the merger. Rover will not receive any proceeds from the sale of Class A common stock by the selling stockholders. Legacy Rover stockholders that are subject to such restrictions and hold at least 50,000 shares of our Class A Common Stock as of November 1, 2021 (subject to certain exceptions) will be given the opportunity to participate in the secondary offering. All other Legacy Rover securityholders that are subject to such restrictions will be released from the transfer restrictions to the same extent as those that choose to participate.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

National Storage Affiliates Trust Announces Signing Of $450 Million Debt Private Placement

National Storage Affiliates Trust ("NSA" or the "Company") (NSA) - Get National Storage Affiliates Trust Report today announced the Company's operating partnership entered into an agreement to issue $75.0 million of 2.72% senior unsecured notes due November 30, 2030, $175.0 million of 2.81% senior unsecured notes due November 30, 2031, $125.0 million of 2.96% senior unsecured notes due November 30, 2033, and $75.0 million of 3.06% senior unsecured notes due November 30, 2036 (the "Senior Unsecured Notes") in a private placement to certain institutional investors.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

RCF Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing Of $200 Million Initial Public Offering

Denver, CO , Nov. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RCF Acquisition Corp. (the "Company") today announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 20,000,000 units at a price of $10.00 per unit. The units will be listed on the New York Stock Exchange (the "NYSE") and trade under the ticker symbol "RCFA.U" beginning on November 10, 2021. Each unit consists of one Class A ordinary share and one-half of one redeemable warrant, with each whole warrant exercisable to purchase one Class A ordinary share at a price of $11.50 per share. Only whole warrants will be exercisable. Once the securities comprising the units begin separate trading, the Class A ordinary shares and warrants are expected to be listed on the NYSE under the symbols "RCFA" and "RCFA WS," respectively.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
TheStreet

Caribbean Utilities Company, Ltd Announces Declaration Of Dividend On Class A Ordinary Shares

CARIBBEAN UTILITIES COMPANY, LTD. CLASS A ORDINARY SHARES ARE LISTED FOR TRADING IN UNITED STATES FUNDS ON THE TORONTO STOCK EXCHANGE. GRAND CAYMAN, Cayman Islands, Nov. 9, 2021 /CNW/ - Caribbean Utilities Company, Ltd. (TSX: CUP.U) ("CUC" or "the Company") announced today that the Board of Directors has declared a dividend of US$0.175 per Class A Ordinary Share, or an annualized dividend of US$0.70 per share. The dividend will be payable on December 15, 2021 to shareholders of record on December 1, 2021.
MARKETS
TheStreet

Seven Oaks Acquisition Corp. And Boxed Announce Effectiveness Of S-4 Registration Statement And Scheduled Special Meeting To Approve Business Combination For December 7, 2021

NEW YORK, Nov. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Boxed ("Boxed" or the "Company"), an e-commerce grocery platform which sells bulk consumables and licenses its e-commerce software to enterprise retailers, and Seven Oaks Acquisition Corp. ("Seven Oaks" or "SVOK") (Nasdaq: SVOK, SVOKU, SVOKW), a publicly-traded special purpose acquisition company, today announced that the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") on November 9, 2021 declared effective the Registration Statement on Form S-4 (the "Registration Statement") filed with the SEC in connection with the previously announced business combination of Boxed and Seven Oaks. Seven Oaks also announced that it will hold the Special Meeting of stockholders (the "Special Meeting") on Tuesday, December 7, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. ET to approve the business combination with Boxed and related matters. The Special Meeting will be completely virtual and conducted via live webcast at https://www.cstproxy.com/sevenoaksacquisition/2021.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
2K+
Followers
65K+
Post
237K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy