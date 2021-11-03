CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Itaú Unibanco: 3Q21 Results And Conference Calls

SÃO PAULO, Nov. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Keep abreast of the results for the 3 rd quarter of 2021:

Disclosure on the Investor Relations' website: November 3 after B3 and NYSE trading hours.

Conference calls: November 4

Portuguese 08 a.m. (EDT) 09 a.m. (Brasília time)

English 10:15 a.m. (EDT) 11:15 a.m. (Brasília time)

itau.com.br/investor-relations

Investor RelationsInformation about Itaú Unibanco's results and strategy

Individuals and Institucional Investor Relations

ri@itau-unibanco.com.br +55 (11) 2794-3547

Custodian Bank

Consult your stock position or update your registration(working days from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Brasilia time)(55-11) 3003-9285

ADRs

BNY ADRS1 888 269-2377 (calls from the U.S.) or(1-201) 680-6825 (calls from outside the U.S.)

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/itau-unibanco-3q21-results-and-conference-calls-301415846.html

SOURCE Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A.

